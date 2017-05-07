Advertisement

LIVE RESULTS: Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 May 2017
19:45 CEST+02:00
election

Share this article

LIVE RESULTS: Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 May 2017
19:45 CEST+02:00
Live results from the decisive second round of the French presidential election.
election

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

'France avoided a clinical death': How French media reacted to Macron's win

IN NUMBERS: How the French voted (and how they didn't)

Emmanuel Macron talks Brexit with Theresa May as she calls to congratulate him

How the French voted: The maps and graphs that tell the story of Macron's win

Analysis: The six big challenges facing France's new president Emmanuel Macron

Macron vows to unite France after stunning election win

Joy at the Louvre as Macron tells jubilant supporters: 'Tonight France won'

Five reasons why Macron is not your typical French President
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
3,325 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. From teacher to lover to France's first lady: Meet 'Madame Macron'
  2. This is why millions of French people vote Marine Le Pen for president
  3. Why France's Muslim voters are not all panicking about a Le Pen victory
  4. As it happened: Emmanuel Macron elected president of France
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux
Advertisement
Advertisement