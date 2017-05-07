LIVE RESULTS: Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen

<div data-pym-auto-initialized="" data-pym-src="https://graphics.afpforum.com/builds/presidential_fr_20170414/#/en/" id="pym-0"><iframe frameborder="0" height="1280px" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" src="https://graphics.afpforum.com/builds/presidential_fr_20170414/?initialWidth=584&childId=pym-0&parentTitle=Rich%20text%20editor%2C%20ENTRY_BODY%2C%20press%20ALT%200%20for%20help.&parentUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelocal.fr%2Fadmins%2Farticle%2Fedit_article%2F129855#/en/?round=2" width="100%"></iframe></div>