In Pictures: What would Marine Le Pen's '1950's' France look like?

Upping the birth rate among French nationals
Le Pen plans to reinstate the baby boom days when France's streets were filled with prams.
Although France has a relatively high birth rate compared to other European countries, the policy of promoting the birth rate among French nationals is designed to "reduce the need for foreign workers",
Marriage between a man and woman
Le Pen wants to return to the days marriages were only between men and women.
Le Pen has pledged to abolish same sex marriage law passed by the current Socialist government in 2013. At number 87 of her list of 144 electoral pledges, Le Pen promises to "replace" gay mariage with "improved" civil partnerships.
Her party has historically had strong ties with the anti-LGBT lobbies.
Returning to the franc
Photo: AFP and titimaster/ Wikimedia
Le Pen wants to leave the euro and return to a "new French franc" as it is likely to be called.
Brigitte Bardot
Talking to CBS news in New York on the subject of the Islamic veil, Le Pen said "France is not a burkini on a beach, France is Brigitte Bardot."
In other words she wants women in bikinis on beaches.
Nationalisations