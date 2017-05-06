Join The Local on Sunday for LIVE coverage of the French presidential election

All photos: AFP

It's the second round of the French election on Sunday (May 7th) and we'll be covering it live throughout the day.

It's finally here. The polling stations will open at 8am on Sunday around the country and close at 7pm (or 8pm in the big cities).

And The Local will be covering the whole day - and even more so, the all-important night when the result is announced - on our live blog.

We'll have a live interactive map as the results come in (see below) and will begin our live coverage around 2pm.