Join The Local on Sunday for LIVE coverage of the French presidential election

6 May 2017
It's the second round of the French election on Sunday (May 7th) and we'll be covering it live throughout the day.
 
 
It's finally here. The polling stations will open at 8am on Sunday around the country and close at 7pm (or 8pm in the big cities). 
 
And The Local will be covering the whole day - and even more so, the all-important night when the result is announced - on our live blog. 
 
We will be posting content on our Facebook page (follow here), including live videos and photos. Join the discussions in the comment sections below and we may use your quotes in a story.  
 
If you use Twitter, be sure to keep an eye on The Local, and our journalists Ben McPartland and Oliver Gee who will both be covering the big day.
 
Macron vs Le Pen: A look at whose side everyone is on (and who is on the fence)
 
We'll have a live interactive map as the results come in (see below) and will begin our live coverage around 2pm.
 
We will have our team at the election night events both Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen (known as soirées électorales in French, click here for more handy election vocab). 
 
In the mean time, here are some useful links to get you up to speed with exactly what's happening on Sunday.
