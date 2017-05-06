Advertisement

French MP dies campaigning for Macron

6 May 2017
13:57 CEST+02:00
An En Marche! campaign meeting in southwestern France on May 4th. File photo: Eric Feferberg/AFP
A socialist lawmaker died after collapsing on stage during a speech at a campaign rally for French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, party officials said on Saturday.
Corinne Erhel, 50, was the last to speak at the rally in western France on Friday when she suddenly fell to the ground. She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
 
"I learned with immense sadness of the death of Corinne Erhel at the event in Plouisy, where she was speaking to 300 activists," wrote French lower house speaker Claude Bartolone, a socialist.
 
"A member of parliament since 2007, she was fully invested in her parliamentary work, while still remaining close to the people," said socialist President Francois Hollande.
 
Erhel joined the centrist political movement En Marche! ("On the Move") of Macron, who polls predict will beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday's decisive run-off.
 
