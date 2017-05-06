Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
6 May 2017
12:37 CEST+02:00
election

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
The couple on a campaign trip in the Pyrenees. All photos: AFP
Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
6 May 2017
12:37 CEST+02:00
Emmanuel Macron and his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux, who looks set to be the future first lady of France are not camera shy. In fact they love to be photographed together.

If you don't know the full story yet (read it here) - presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron married his former high school teacher, Brigitte Trogneux, who is 24 years older than he is.  

And they're not camera shy. Here's a glimpse of their lives together. 

Here's one of their first moments together, showing a 15-year-old Macron kissing her cheek at school.

A more recent kiss was after Macron was announced as the winner of the first round of the presidential election. 

And they clearly don't mind a good smooch on public.

Typically, the pair have been quick to invite the press along for photo opportunities, whether it's a stroll in the park... 

... or on a ski lift during a campaign visit to Bagneres de Bigorre in France's south west. 

The couple appeared in the Paris Match magazine in August last year, but the public's attention wasn't drawn to the cover picture, seen here.

No, it was the full page spread in the middle of the magazine, which featured a passing nudist (see tweet below). 

In fact they have regularly featured on the cover of gossip or celebratory magazines.

Of course, Macron and Trogneux are much more likely to be snapped on the political scene - and she is rarely far from his side. 

In fact, considering current president Francois Hollande is quite private about his personal life, and considering Marine Le Pen is too... this is the political couple you're most likely to see in the French media. 

 

They even vote together. Two more votes for Macron here. 

Here they are celebrating Macron's win in the first round of the French elections. 

So what next for the couple? Well, polls suggest that they'll be moving into the Elysée palace after the second round of the presidential election, on May 7th, which Macron should win comfortably. 

Want to know more about the 'next first lady'? Check the link below. 
 
 
 
election

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Why Marine Le Pen failed in her quest to follow Donald Trump

From teacher to lover to France's first lady: Meet 'Madame Macron'

How Emmanuel Macron went from top of the class to president of France

Emmanuel Macron: The banker who became France's youngest president

French presidential election LIVE: Emmanuel Macron elected president of France

LIVE RESULTS: Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen

In Pictures: What would Marine Le Pen's '1950's' France look like?

This is why millions of French voters back Emmanuel Macron for president
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
3,325 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. From teacher to lover to France's next first lady? Meet 'Madame Macron'
  2. This is why millions of French people vote Marine Le Pen for president
  3. Why France's Muslim voters are not all panicking about a Le Pen victory
  4. This is why millions of French voters back Emmanuel Macron for president
  5. Are Parisians panicking about the possibility of Le Pen in power?
Advertisement
Advertisement