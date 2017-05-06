IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

The couple on a campaign trip in the Pyrenees. All photos: AFP

Emmanuel Macron and his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux, who looks set to be the future first lady of France are not camera shy. In fact they love to be photographed together.

If you don't know the full story yet (read it here) - presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron married his former high school teacher, Brigitte Trogneux, who is 24 years older than he is.

And they're not camera shy. Here's a glimpse of their lives together.

Here's one of their first moments together, showing a 15-year-old Macron kissing her cheek at school.

24 year ago... Macron met Brigitte when he was 15 pic.twitter.com/RKBYaQj9eZ — Faruk (@farukonalan) April 25, 2017

A more recent kiss was after Macron was announced as the winner of the first round of the presidential election.

And they clearly don't mind a good smooch on public.

Typically, the pair have been quick to invite the press along for photo opportunities, whether it's a stroll in the park...

... or on a ski lift during a campaign visit to Bagneres de Bigorre in France's south west.

The couple appeared in the Paris Match magazine in August last year, but the public's attention wasn't drawn to the cover picture, seen here.

No, it was the full page spread in the middle of the magazine, which featured a passing nudist (see tweet below).

La photo WTF du jour d'Emmanuel Macron en vacances dans @ParisMatch pic.twitter.com/n8CgXHTCon — Thomas Joubert (@tomjoubert) August 11, 2016

In fact they have regularly featured on the cover of gossip or celebratory magazines.

Of course, Macron and Trogneux are much more likely to be snapped on the political scene - and she is rarely far from his side.

In fact, considering current president Francois Hollande is quite private about his personal life, and considering Marine Le Pen is too... this is the political couple you're most likely to see in the French media.

They even vote together. Two more votes for Macron here.

Here they are celebrating Macron's win in the first round of the French elections.

So what next for the couple? Well, polls suggest that they'll be moving into the Elysée palace after the second round of the presidential election, on May 7th, which Macron should win comfortably.

