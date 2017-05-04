French presidential debate: The top quotes from Macron vs Le Pen

Photo: AFP

The rivals for the French presidency, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, clashed Wednesday in a fiery TV debate ahead of this weekend's runoff.

Here are some of the best quotes:

"The high priestess of fear is sitting before me" - Macron accusing Le Pen of "prospering from the fear of the French people".

"Whatever happens, France will be led by a woman, either me or Mrs Merkel" - Le Pen alleges that Macron would allow Germany to crush France's economy.

"A big company cannot pay in euros on one hand and pay its employees in francs on the other... this is the big nonsense of Marine Le Pen's programme" - Macron attacks Le Pen's plans to partially scrap the euro.