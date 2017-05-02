What changes in France in May 2017 (apart from the president)

All photos: AFP

Here's a look at the new laws and price hikes coming into existence this month that will affect life in France.

Here's a rundown of main ones you need to know about.

Cost of a doctor visit increases

Yes, the famed (minimum) €23 that you need to visit a doctor in France is no longer - it's now €25.

If you're bringing a child under the age of six to the doctor, this price will now be €30.

France has had a long time to prepare for the €2 hike, so it shouldn't come as any surprise.

Gas prices drop by 3.3 percent

While the doctor may be more expensive, you may at least be among the 6 million customers of gas provider Engie who'll be making a saving this month.

May's 3.3 percent drop comes after a reduction of 0.73 percent last month.

Forced declarations of Airbnb listings



Cities in France with populations of 200,000 or more can force Airbnb and other home-sharing hosts to declare their listings.

The same also applies to the three departments that surround Paris.



In other words, you may soon be actually affected by caps for the maximum number of days that you can rent out your apartment for the year (120 days) as it is in Paris.

Hosts will have to charge the tourist tax too.

New web platform to value homes

As of Monday the 1st, the public has had access to a new digital platform from the Ministry of Finance that allows people to estimate the value of their property.

Free skin cancers checks

This isn't a change, as such, but it's worth knowing. Some 300 dermatologists in France have said they'll be doing their bit to fight skin cancer by offering free checks from May 15th to 19th.

Here's more information about the project, put together by SNDV union.