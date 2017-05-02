Advertisement

Smoking on the rise in France despite rollout of plain packaging

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
smoking francecigarettes

Share this article

Smoking on the rise in France despite rollout of plain packaging
Photo: Lara Cores/flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
Attempts by the French government to discourage the population from smoking appear to have burnt out as new figures reveal a rise in the number of smokers.

It's perhaps a cliché that the French love their cigarettes, but as they say, there's no smoke without fire.

In fact new figures reveal that even despite the French government's controversial efforts to turn the population off cigarettes, the number of people smoking has gone up.

Since France introduced a ban on branded cigarettes in January 2017, more packets of cigarettes have been sold compared to last year when branding was allowed, according to the country's Customs Office (L'administration des Douanes).

In March alone the French bought four million packets of cigarettes, over four percent more than during the same period last year.

Throughout the first four months of 2017, the French shipped over 1 percent more tobacco products into the country than they did in the same period of 2016, officials say.

French health authorities have however dismissed the significance of the figures. 

“The neutral packet is aimed at changing tobacco’s image and is principally aimed at younger people. Its impact on consumption will only become apparent in the medium or long term future," said a statement from the Health Ministry's General Directorate of Health (DGS).

"Most current tobacco consumers are already dependent and the change in packaging alone will not encourage them to stop smoking, even if it can contribute to this," it added.

And while tobacco consumption seems to be on the rise, an increasing proportion of the French intend to quit. According to the Office of Drugs and Addictions in France, sales in nicotine patches and chewing gum has increased by 29 percent since last year.

When neutral, brand-less packaging was introduced at the start of this year it cost the French state around €100 million to reimburse tobacco businesses for the loss of 15 million branded cigarettes that they were no longer able to sell.

Smoking is a factor in around 78,000 deaths in France each year - making it the leading cause of premature death in the country. Around a quarter of adults and a third of teenagers indulge in the habit, according to World Health Organization figures.

by Blyth Brentnall

The French and smoking: Is France really Europe's chimney?

The French and smoking: Is France really 'Europe's chimney'

 
smoking francecigarettes

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

The French and smoking: Is France really 'Europe's chimney'

France launches tobacco free month to help smokers quit

Makers of Gauloises cigs fight France on plain packets

France bans logos to make smoking less sexy

Paris enforces €68 fines for tossing cigarettes

French tobacco sales rise for first time in years

France bans smoking in childrens playgrounds

Paris gets tough on café terrace smokers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May
Advertisement

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
3,334 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French and smoking: Is France really 'Europe's chimney'
  2. Violence mars pre-election May Day marches in France
  3. French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports
  4. French troops 'killed or captured' 20 jihadists in Mali
  5. Trial over topless Duchess of Cambridge photos starts in France
Advertisement
Advertisement