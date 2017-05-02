Advertisement

Marine Le Pen copies speech by Francois Fillon (on purpose)

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
09:36 CEST+02:00
election

Share this article

Marine Le Pen copies speech by Francois Fillon (on purpose)
Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
09:36 CEST+02:00
In a speech Monday, far-right French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen copied comments made two weeks earlier by Francois Fillon, the former frontrunner who was eliminated in the first round of the election, AFP has found.
Marine Le Pen's has continued her attempts to win over voters from defeated conservative candidate François Fillon by copying part of a speech he gave to supporters on April 15th.
 
On April 15, Fillon made a speech in Puy-en-Velay in which he made specific mention of the geography of France's borders, paid tribute to the French language and spoke of a third "French way" for the 21st century.
   
At her rally Monday in Villepinte, Le Pen repeated almost verbatim these passages from Fillon's speech.

Le Pen mentioned France's "three maritime borders" with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic. 

At his APril 15th rally Fillon had used the same phrase of France's "three maritime borders" with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic.

Le Pen also described France's borders and ties with "Italy, our sister" - exactly the same words used by Fillon.

The far right leader also quoted from World War I prime minister Georges Clemenceau and writer Andre Malraux, just like Fillon had done at his rally on April 15th.
 
"Once a soldier of God, and now a soldier of Liberty, France will always be the soldier of the ideal," she said.
   
Asked by AFP about the apparent plagiarism, Florian Philippot, deputy chairman of Le Pen's National Front party, said it was "a nod to a short passage in a speech about France" on the part of "a candidate that shows she is not sectarian".

The National Front's David Rachline, Le Pen's campaign manager also talked down the accusation of plagiarism, suggesting the speech was a form of tribute to Fillon.

The reference "was appreciated, including by all of Mr Fillon's supporters," Rachline told France 2 television.

Fillon garnered 7.2 million votes in the first round of the election with polls suggesting anywhere between one quarter and one third of those will back Le Pen in the second round.

election

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Two-thirds of French far-left supporters won't vote for Macron

What changes in France in May 2017 (apart from the president)

Macron tells French voters democracy is under threat from 'anti-France' Le Pen

French unions blast Le Pen: 'She does not represent workers'

French will 'buy baguettes in francs' after Le Pen win: National Front deputy

France's Le Pen on offensive with vote a week away

Le Pen announces eurosceptic French PM pick, if she wins election

Polish workers unfazed by French campaign fury over outsourcing
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May
Advertisement

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
3,334 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French and smoking: Is France really 'Europe's chimney'
  2. Violence mars pre-election May Day marches in France
  3. French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports
  4. French troops 'killed or captured' 20 jihadists in Mali
  5. Trial over topless Duchess of Cambridge photos starts in France
Advertisement
Advertisement