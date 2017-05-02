Advertisement

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00
gingerismexhibition

Share this article

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads
Photo: Pascal Sacleux
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00
Gingerism or abuse of red-heads might not be an issue you would associate with France but a French photographer is holding an exhibition to highlight the prejudice the country's ginger-haired people face.

Jokes about red heads might just seem all fun and games, but it's no laughing matter for one French photographer whose exhibition is aiming to tackle the prejudice known as Gingerism. 

“It’s a form of racism that has persisted for centuries,” says French photographer Pascal Sacleux, a red-head himself, whose series of portraits of 30 ginger-haired people has caught the attention of French people.

The English name for the exhibition is “Brittany: Freckles Rock” and the portraits aim to show the beauty of red-heads in the historically Celtic region of western France where many if not most of the country's flame-haired citizens live. 

Sacleux wants to promote “la roussitude” (ginger-ness, or ginger-pride, taken from the “negritude” movement), encouraging those born with the world’s rarest hair colour to feel proud to be different.

“Many red-heads have really been hurt growing up, and some are destroyed socially,” says Sacleux.

So much so that it was too painful a subject for some of the those he tried to photograph. “Some people refused to meet with me, saying that it would be pointless to rub salt in the wound,” explained Sacleux.

Luckily, lots of people saw the point in his exhibition, and the project has so far crowdfunded 40% of the required 3,500 to get the portraits printed onto large canvasses which will form a mosaic in the airport hall.

The exhibition opened at Rennes airport on Monday May 1st and will run until June 15th 2017. 

You can see some of the portraits in the video below: 

 
By Rose Trigg
gingerismexhibition

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

China is winning war of the worlds in giant Paris art show

What's on in France: Ten brilliant things to do in March

Paris to welcome Game of Thrones exhibition

Paris: Icon Edith Piaf celebrated at exhibit

VIDEO: 'The Kama Sutra is not a dirty little text'

Pooh la la: Women sex up smelly French cheese

Paris exhibition honours the Smurfs' creator
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May
Advertisement

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
3,334 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French and smoking: Is France really 'Europe's chimney'
  2. Violence mars pre-election May Day marches in France
  3. French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports
  4. French troops 'killed or captured' 20 jihadists in Mali
  5. Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads
Advertisement
Advertisement