French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports

File photo: AFP

Police carried out three separate raids on Tuesday morning, arresting five people and seizing heavy weapons.

Police made the arrests on Tuesday morning in Roanne in central France, and also in Rouen and Villeneuve-d'Ascq in the north (marked on the map below as 2, 1 and 3 respectively).

It's understood that officers seized heavy firearms at the raid in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, reported Le Parisien newspaper

The three raids were ordered by Paris prosecutors as part of a terror investigation, the paper reported.



Further details as yet remain unclear.

The arrests come after anti-terror police made at least ten arrests on Wednesday last week in both France and Belgium.

Various media report that the arrests were connected to the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris, where Amedy Coulibaly killed five people before he was shot dead by police.