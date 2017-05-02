Advertisement

French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
17:09 CEST+02:00

Share this article

French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports
File photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
2 May 2017
17:09 CEST+02:00
Police carried out three separate raids on Tuesday morning, arresting five people and seizing heavy weapons.
Police made the arrests on Tuesday morning in Roanne in central France, and also in Rouen and Villeneuve-d'Ascq in the north (marked on the map below as 2, 1 and 3 respectively). 
 
It's understood that officers seized heavy firearms at the raid in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, reported Le Parisien newspaper
 
The three raids were ordered by Paris prosecutors as part of a terror investigation, the paper reported. 

Further details as yet remain unclear. 
 
 
The arrests come after anti-terror police made at least ten arrests on Wednesday last week in both France and Belgium. 
 
Various media report that the arrests were connected to the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris, where Amedy Coulibaly killed five people before he was shot dead by police.
 
France has been under a state of emergency since 130 people were killed in the November attacks in Paris in 2015.
 
There have been several other high profile terror attacks in France since then, most recently when a police officer was shot dead and two others were injured when a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Elysées in Paris two weeks ago. 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language

What's on in France? Ten top things to do in May
Advertisement

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?

All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
3,334 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French and smoking: Is France really 'Europe's chimney'
  2. Violence mars pre-election May Day marches in France
  3. French anti-terror police seize heavy weapons and arrest five in raids: reports
  4. French troops 'killed or captured' 20 jihadists in Mali
  5. Trial over topless Duchess of Cambridge photos starts in France
Advertisement
Advertisement