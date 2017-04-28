French workers fear their poor English is harming their career chances

Commuters head into the Paris business district La Défense. Photo: AFP

One in three French workers feel their lack of English has cost them job opportunities, a survey has found.

Parlez vous anglais?

French people feel that they've missed out at work due to their poor level of English, according to a new survey of English language students carried out by the ABA English school.

Just under one third of all age groups believe language barriers impeded their ability to rise up through the ranks at work, the survey found.

The stats were even higher among those aged 20 to 45, with 55 percent of respondents saying they felt their lack of language skills meant they missed a chance to boost their professional development.

The baby boomers, in contrast, weren’t so pressed to learn to speak the language of Shakespeare. Nearly three quarters (73 percent) of French workers over 45 think their grasp of English played no part in their professional success.

"This generational difference can probably be explained by the internationalization of work and the growing importance of English in all the professional areas associated with the internet and new technologies," an ABA spokesperson said.

Meanwhile 66 percent of respondents felt that English was becoming increasingly important in the French workplace.

As for why English learners from France were taking lessons, 47 percent of the 20-45-year-olds said they were doing it for work, 23 percent for personal development, 19 percent for travel, and the rest for family or studies.

Among those aged 45 plus, the main reason was for travelling at 42 percent, followed by personal development at 32 percent, family at 13 percent, and work at just 12 percent.