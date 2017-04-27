Advertisement

French high school pupils clash with police in Paris anti-election demo

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
18:05 CEST+02:00
demonstration

Share this article

French high school pupils clash with police in Paris anti-election demo
All photos: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
18:05 CEST+02:00
Protesting French high school pupils clashed with police in Paris on Thursday in a demonstration against both presidential candidates in France's upcoming runoff election.

Black-clad demonstrators who had broken off from the march of around 1,000 students hurled bottles at police who responded with tear gas.

The march was called by student groups opposed to both business-friendly centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen, who face off in the May 7 vote.

Protesters smashed storefronts and set rubbish bins alight while some waved signs that said "Neither the banker, nor the racist", referring to Macron and Le Pen respectively.

Photo: AFP

"I don't agree with either of them. I think it's a matter of choosing between the lesser of two evils," 17-year-old student Jacques, who declined to give has surname, told AFP.

"If I was old enough to vote, I'd have to do it wearing gloves," he added. In separate, primarily anti-Le Pen protests, students partially or fully blocked off the entrances to several Paris high schools.

 

demonstration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Paris: 2,500 police on alert for new labour law protest

Paris kids hospital hit as French rioters go on rampage

France bans anti-migrant Pegida march in Calais

Police ban Champs Élysées demonstrations

IN IMAGES: France's biggest street rallies

French caricaturists target Pegida marchers

Brittany workers occupy government building

Gay marriage foes set to target Tour de France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France
  2. The Battle of Amiens: Macron jeered by Whirlpool workers after Le Pen's publicity stunt
  3. The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
  4. Where will Marine Le Pen find the 50 percent of French voters she needs?
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement
Advertisement