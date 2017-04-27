Advertisement

Policeman accidentally shoots colleague dead in eastern France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
09:37 CEST+02:00

Policeman accidentally shoots colleague dead in eastern France
Photo: AFP
A policeman has died after his colleague accidentally shot him in the chest while he was checking his weapon, according to reports.
The gun went off when the first policeman was checking his weapon at the Mulhouse police station in eastern France, reported L'Alsace newspaper
 
The bullet hit the second policeman directly in the chest, the paper reported.
 
Emergency services - who are stationed just 200 metres from the police station - were at the scene immediately but were unable to revive the officer.  
 
The officer, who worked in the local drug squad and was in his thirties, died at the scene. 
 
Local prosecutors are treating the shooting as an accident, and have launched a full investigation. 
 
The officer who fired the weapon is being treated for shock. 
 
 
 
The incident is not the first time in recent months that a policeman has accidentally fired a service weapon.
 
In late February a French military policeman accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by French president François Hollande, leaving two injured and the president briefly shaken.
 
See footage of Hollande's reaction below. 
 
 
 

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
