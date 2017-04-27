Policeman accidentally shoots colleague dead in eastern France

Photo: AFP

A policeman has died after his colleague accidentally shot him in the chest while he was checking his weapon, according to reports.

The gun went off when the first policeman was checking his weapon at the Mulhouse police station in eastern France, reported L'Alsace newspaper

The bullet hit the second policeman directly in the chest, the paper reported.

Emergency services - who are stationed just 200 metres from the police station - were at the scene immediately but were unable to revive the officer.

The officer, who worked in the local drug squad and was in his thirties, died at the scene.

Local prosecutors are treating the shooting as an accident, and have launched a full investigation.

The officer who fired the weapon is being treated for shock.