Advertisement

Le Pen uses guerrilla tactics to unsettle Macron

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
15:37 CEST+02:00
election

Share this article

Le Pen uses guerrilla tactics to unsettle Macron
All photos: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
15:37 CEST+02:00
Marine Le Pen is pursuing a guerrilla-style campaign that has so far upstaged frontrunner Emmanuel Macron.
French far-right presidential candidate Le Pen hopped on to a fishing boat at dawn on Thursday in her latest effort to upstage Macron. 
   
It was still dark when she boarded the trawler at the small port of Grau-du-Roi on the south coast for a four-hour trip out to sea, seeking to portray herself as the protector of small businesses against the man she says embodies "unbridled globalisation".
   
Le Pen stole a march on 39-year-old Macron on Wednesday by making an unannounced visit to a Whirlpool factory in northern France where the US appliances giant is threatening to partially outsource production to Poland.
   
Her brief visit to pose for selfies with workers forced Macron, who was visiting the town where the factory is based, to hastily change his plans and also go to the site.
   
The besuited Macron spent more than an hour debating with workers amid chaotic scenes as dozens of TV camera teams crowded around him.
 
   
On the attack 
 
Le Pen, 48, was back on the attack on Thursday saying her rival, a former banker, supported "an ultra-liberal economy" and "total deregulation".    
 
Macron hit back in a Twitter message that reminded voters of the National Front (FN) candidate's pledge to pull out of the eurozone and hold a referendum on France's membership of the European Union.
   
"Madame Le Pen has gone fishing. Have a good trip. Withdrawing from Europe as she proposes would mean the end of the French fishing industry. Think about that," he wrote.
   
The latest poll suggests Macron will defeat Le Pen by a margin of 21 points in the runoff on May 7, and figures from France's traditional left and right -- both absent from the second round -- have backed him too.
  
But Macron, a former economy minister who has never held elected office, faced criticism after topping the vote in the first round that he made a complacent start to his second-round campaign.
   
Le Pen has tried to capitalise by popping up in industrially depressed areas of northern France before the journey to the Mediterranean coast. 
 
Later Thursday, she will hold a major rally in the Riviera city of Nice, a rightwing stronghold where she will try to win over voters who preferred Francois Fillon -- the conservative candidate who was knocked out in Sunday's first round.
 
 
'No respite' 
 
Macron, stung by the criticism that he was not taking the fight to his rival, told supporters on Wednesday: "I will not allow her a centimetre of space, not a second of respite, not an ounce of energy."
   
The "Battle of Amiens" at the Whirlpool factory -- as leftwing daily Liberation called it -- was the standout moment of the campaign so far, even though the candidates were not at the site at the same time.
  
Le Pen's supporters seized on comments from high-profile economist Jacques Attali, who backs Macron, that the Whirlpool issue was a mere "anecdote" of the campaign.
   
There was a reminder of the legal woes surrounding her campaign when a source in the French investigation into alleged FN expenses fraud at the European Parliament said the sum involved was now believed to be nearly five million euros ($5.5 million), more than twice an initial estimate.
   
The parliament accuses the FN of using funds meant for parliamentary assistants to pay staff including a bodyguard to work in France between 2012 and 2017, which contravenes the assembly's rules.
   
In March, Le Pen invoked her immunity as an MEP in refusing to submit to questioning by French prosecutors until after the election.
 
Graffiti reads "Neither Le Pen, nor Macron" near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. 
election

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

How Le Pen can (mathematically) still beat Macron, according to a French physicist

Emmanuel Macron finally wakes up in a factory car park in northern France

The 'perfect battle': Le Pen v Macron and their very different visions for France

The Battle of Amiens: Macron jeered by Whirlpool workers after Le Pen's publicity stunt

This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France

Humiliated Fillon left to face the music and Penelopegate

Things you didn't know about Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France
  2. The Battle of Amiens: Macron jeered by Whirlpool workers after Le Pen's publicity stunt
  3. The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
  4. Where will Marine Le Pen find the 50 percent of French voters she needs?
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement
Advertisement