Advertisement

'Islamist' shoots two policemen on French island of Réunion

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
reunion

Share this article

'Islamist' shoots two policemen on French island of Réunion
Policemen in Reunion. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
A man suspected of being a radicalised Islamist shot and wounded two policemen on the French Indian Ocean island of Réunion as they tried to arrest him on Thursday, authorities announced.
"The man refused to be arrested and fired a rifle at police," a local government official on the island said.
 
The official said that the suspect -- a man in his twenties who is believed to be a recent convert to Islam -- was now in custody.
 
The lives of the two officers are not in danger.
   
The anti-terrorist department of the Paris prosecutor's office is investigating the attack, which occurred in the Saint-Benoit arrondissement to the north east. 
 
   
The attack on Reunion comes a week after a French policeman was shot and killed and two others wounded on Paris' Champs Elysses avenue. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
  
More than 230 people have been killed in a string of jihadist attacks on the French mainland since January 2015.
   
A jihadist network, the first in a French overseas territory, was smashed in Reunion in June 2015. Its leader, a 21-year-old known as "The Egyptian", was arrested and transferred to Paris.
   
Authorities in Reunion estimate there are around 100 radicalised Islamists on the island.
  
The local government official said Thursday's assailant was also "suspected of being radicalised".
  
France's police union Unite SGP POLICE-FO said it was "deeply shocked and angry after this new attack."
  
It "shows that policemen are in danger throughout the national territory and not only in certain areas as judges would have us believe," it added.
 
 
reunion

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

France confirms wing part is from flight MH370

France calls off search for MH370 wreckage

More debris found on Réunion in MH370 hunt

Experts confirm Réunion debris is Boeing 777

Réunion's plane debris to be probed in France

France's Réunion braces for volcano eruption

Shark kills teen off France's Réunion island

France's most expensive road - €1.6b for just 12km
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France
  2. The Battle of Amiens: Macron jeered by Whirlpool workers after Le Pen's publicity stunt
  3. The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
  4. Where will Marine Le Pen find the 50 percent of French voters she needs?
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement
Advertisement