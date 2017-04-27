Advertisement

French Prime Minister's Paris apartment targeted by burglars

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
cazeneuvecrime

Share this article

French Prime Minister's Paris apartment targeted by burglars
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 April 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
The Paris apartment owned by French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has been targeted by burglars, according to reports, but his office insist no sensitive documents were stolen.

Cazeneuve's apartment was targeted at the beginning of the week, a source in his entourage told AFP news agency.

But the aide insisted the evidence suggests  those who carried out the crime had no idea whose apartment they were in.

"Everything indicates that those who broke in did not know the flat belonged to the prime minister," the source told AFP, confirming a report in Closer magazine.

The source also insisted "there were no documents relating to his role as Prime Minister in the flat at the time."

Cazeneuve was formerly France's so-called 'top cop' during his time as interior minister in which he was tasked with fighting crime.

He then became Prime Minster when Manuel Valls stepped down to launch his failed campaign to be president.

A few months ago he told police he did not want officers permanently stationed outside his apartment given the strain on police resources caused by the ongoing terror threat.

However, since the burglary, security measures have been stepped up.

The fact Cazeneuve's Paris flat was burgled might come as a surprise to his security staff but probably not to anyone living in Paris where burglaries are a regular occurrence.

Statistics published in 2014 revealed there were 40 break-ins a day in the French capital, a steep rise on the previous year.

The interior ministry linked the hike in burglaries to organised crime gangs from eastern Europe.

 

 

cazeneuvecrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Thieves use common Paris street scam to steal €200K in jewels

Russian billionaire robbed of fur coats in French Alps

French and British volunteers arrested for giving food to migrants in Italy

Bungling French burglar gets stuck in store window and police have last laugh

Teens charged over southern France school shooting

Man held after his father and brother found with throats slit in Paris

French couple charged after 'rocking' baby in a washing machine

French family murder: Body parts found on Brittany farm
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France
  2. The Battle of Amiens: Macron jeered by Whirlpool workers after Le Pen's publicity stunt
  3. The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
  4. Where will Marine Le Pen find the 50 percent of French voters she needs?
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement
Advertisement