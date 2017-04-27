The bistros you just have to seek out in each Paris arrondissement

The Bistrot Vivienne in the 2nd arrondissement. Photo: WikiCommons

An unofficial list of 100 of the best bistros in Paris has been put together by top French chefs and the city's mayor. We've narrowed it down to 20, one from each arrondissement.

As one of the global capitals of gastronomy, Paris is a great place to dine on superb nosh and satiate your tastebuds with French flavours.

And to celebrate the culinary brilliance of Paris, Mayor Anne Hidalgo and seven top chefs released on Wednesday a list of 100 best bistros across the city.

These small, classy restaurants are quintessential to Parisian lifestyle and epitomise the creativity of French cuisine.

From the list we have selected a top choice in each of Paris’s 20 arrondissements. (For the full 100 see bottom of page)

1st arrondissement: L’Ardoise

With its slate covered walls, this gourmet bistro offers an innovative menu and serves game in the winter.

28 rue du Mont Thabor

2nd arrondissement: Bistrot Vivienne

In a gallery attached to the bibliothèque Nationale, this bistro pays tribute to very traditional flavours.

4 rue des Petits Champs

3rd arrondissement: Elmer

The skillful chef at Elmer produces delicious cuisine with international tones, against a backdrop of canteen style tables and a blazing roasting pit.

30 rue Notre-Dame-de-Nazareth

4th arrondissement: Metropolitain

With an Art Nouveau décor, go here for rich and creative dishes, not far from rue de Rivoli.

8 rue de Jouy

5th arrondissement: Café de la nouvelle Mairie

In this wine bistro, every glass of wine served is paired with typical regional food, at any hour of the day.

19 rue des Fossés Saint-Jacques

6th arrondissement: Le Timbre

Breaking down barriers between the cooks and the guests, with a big open kitchen, this bistro makes transparency central to a successful feast.

3 rue Sainte-Beuve

7th arrondissement: Plume

In a designer setting, the dishes at Plume are creative and modern, using very French techniques. Precision and freshness all round.

24 rue Pierre Leroux

8th arrondissement: L’Évasion

On the corner of Place St Augustin, the great classics of French Cuisine can be enjoyed on velvet covered sofas and wooden tables. It has a relaxed atmosphere with a large selection on French wine.

7 place Saint-Augustin

9th arrondissement: Comptoir Canailles

A love declaration to good meat, this little restaurant leaves it to mature for two weeks, finally perfecting it with his meticulous cooking technique.

47 rue Rodier

10th arrondissement: Bistro Paradis

In a minimalist restaurant interior the chef presents, with a smile, the sweet flavours of Brazil infused with the flavours of his own French culinary technique.

55 rue de Paradis

11th arrondissement: Le Villaret

A quaint market kitchen, Le Villaret has a wine list that reads like an invitation to travel. It is the hideaway for fans of good, unpretentious food.

13 rue Ternaux

12th arrondissement: Table

Every day, the chef sources seasonal produce from local sellers to create artistic dishes.

3 rue de Prague

13th arrondissement: Tempero

Influenced by French, Brazilian and the Vietnamese cooking, the chef bends herself backwards to titillate all the senses with rigor and passion.

5 rue Clisson

14th arrondissement: Les Petits Plats

In an atmosphere straight out of the early 20th century, come here to be comforted by generous servings of Aubrac beef, charcuterie and cheeses.

39 rue des Plantes

15th arrondissement: Le Grand Pan

With a mosaic floor and good food on the plate, the chef, a butcher’s son balances generous meals with more delicate dishes.

20 rue Rosenwald

16th arrondissement: Le Petit Pergolèse

Here the menu features simple and carefully prepared dishes. The options vary depending on what the market has to offer, and the dishes are served in an “arty” atmosphere, as the chef is a passionate art lover.

38 rue Pergolèse

17th arrondissement: Le bouchon & l’assiette

In a setting nostalgic of South-Western warmth, Le Bouchon & l’assiette pays tribute to small producers.

127 rue Cardinet

18th arrondissement: Le Coq Rico

Here the chef gracefully accepts a celebrity status for their poultry and carefully selected ingredients.

98 rue Lepic

19th arrondissement: La table de Botzaris

In this elegant bistro, the chef recreates classical dishes, playing with herbs, spices and Mediterranean flavours.

10 rue du Général Brunet

20th arrondissement: Le Baratin

The Argentinian chef who works at Le Baratin takes great care, concocting perfectly flavoured dishes.

3 rue Jouye-Rouve

Here's an interactive map of the top 100 from the City Hall.