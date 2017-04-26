Advertisement

Paris woman declared dead by paramedics... then brought back to life by police

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 April 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Paris woman declared dead by paramedics... then brought back to life by police
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 April 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00
A woman has miraculously been revived by Paris police officers... an hour after she was declared dead by paramedics, according to reports on Wednesday.
Paramedics from the Salpetriere hospital in Paris were quick to the scene when a woman collapsed at home in the 8th arrondissement on Thursday. 
 
The woman, who suffers from anorexia, had apparently had a heart attack, prompting her daughter to call emergency services for help. 
 
But when they arrived, they were unable to revive the woman and officially declared her dead at 6.10pm.
 
They even signed her death certificate. 
 
An hour later, police officers arrived on the scene and began to write a report into the cause of death, a source told Le Parisien newspaper.
 
Upon lifting the blanket that was covering the "corpse", the two officers noticed that there was some kind of movement in the 49-year-old woman's stomach. 
 
The police then took the woman's pulse and found that her heart was still beating. They immediately began trying to resuscitate the woman. 
 
After half an hour of CPR, the woman was breathing again and she was quickly transported to Necker hospital, where she is reportedly still recovering. 
 
The local police commissioner has called for the two officers to be honoured with a bravery and devotion award. 
 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,348 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France
  2. The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
  3. The 56 French villages where Marine Le Pen didn't get a single vote
  4. Where will Marine Le Pen find the 50 percent of French voters she needs?
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement
Advertisement