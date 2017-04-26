The Battle of Amiens: Macron jeered by Whirlpool workers after Le Pen's publicity stunt

There were chaotic scenes at a Whirlpool domestic appliance factory in Amiens, northwest of Paris, on Wednesday.

Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, who is actually from Amiens, paid a visit to the plant only to be greeted by chants of "Marine President!" and whistled by workers at the factory, where 295 jobs are threatened by outsourcing to Poland.

French media said the chants of "Marine President" had come from National Front militants who stayed to greet Macron after Marine Le Pen had made an unannounced stop hours earlier.

Despite the hostile welcome the 39-year-old Macron spent over an hour trying to talk to workers and making himself heard above the shouts and whistles. The media were asked to wait outside as the melee looked like getting out of control.

"I am here to speak to you," said the pro-business former economy minister, ringed by a horde of cameramen and journalists. "Of course there is anger in this country, there is anxiety. Responsibility must be taken, that's why I'm here."

At times the discussions became tense with the workers as he tried to make his point.

Leftist filmmaker François Ruffin criticized Macron for not having visited the factory previously during the campaign and for "having a lack of solidarity with workers", but he also praised the former minister for his courage for facing the anger of workers.

After an hour an half it appeared that he might not have won them over but he did at least calm their anger. Some thanked him for coming to which he responded: "There is no need to thank me. It's normal. I am committed."

"From chaos to dialogue," was how one French news site summed up Macron's afternoon.

Macron told workers he could not offer them false promises and criticized Marine Le Pen for doing exactly that.

Directly criticizing Le Pen, Macron said "stopping globalisation and closing borders" is not the solution.

Une ouvrière à #Macron : "Il n'y a pas de travail. Vous faites des formations pour baisser le taux de chômage."#whirlpool #ToutSaufMacron pic.twitter.com/gb7Y1q5zub — Gilles Parmentier (@G_Parmentier) April 26, 2017

Macron's appearance at the factory had to be delayed because Le Pen, who has seized on the Whirlpool closure to drive home her Eurosceptic agenda, turned up unannounced at the factory earlier in the day.