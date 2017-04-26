Advertisement

French police arrest ten suspects 'for arming Paris terrorists'

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 April 2017
10:42 CEST+02:00
terror

Share this article

French police arrest ten suspects 'for arming Paris terrorists'
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 April 2017
10:42 CEST+02:00
Anti-terror police have taken ten people into custody in a series of raids in France and Belgium, according to reports.
France's anti-terror police made the arrests during a series of raids this week.
 
Various media report that the arrests were connected to the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris, where Amedy Coulibaly killed five people before he was shot dead by police.

These attacks - one of which saw four people killed at a Kosher supermarket in eastern Paris - were carried out in connection with the Charlie Hebdo shootings where another 12 people were killed. 
 
It's understood that some of the suspects arrested this week are believed to have provided weapons to Coulibaly. 
 
The BFM TV channel reported that the arrests were carried out in both France and Belgium. 
 
 
Le Parisien newspaper also reported that in a seemingly separate raid on Wednesdsay, four more people were arrested by anti-terror police. 
 
The raid was carried out in the town of Trappes, in the department of Yvelines to the west of Paris. 
 
The suspects are not understood to have any connection to Thursday's attack on the Champs-Elysées or the arrests in Marseille, a police source told the paper, adding that there was no immediate threat to France. 
 
 
 
terror

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Champs-Elysées gunman: An unstable criminal who 'hated French police'

Sadly, tourists will again ask themselves if it's safe to visit Paris

French police mourn Xavier, another colleague killed in the name of terrorism

New suspect hunted by France turned himself in to Belgian police

Police find 3kg of bomb-making material linked to 'pre-election attack plot'

Was Francois Fillon the target of a foiled election terror plot?

Paris consoles London as Iron Lady turns out lights in respect of victims

French high school girls nicknamed 'the lionesses' held over suspected terror plot
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,348 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how Marine Le Pen could become the next president of France
  2. The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
  3. The 56 French villages where Marine Le Pen didn't get a single vote
  4. Where will Marine Le Pen find the 50 percent of French voters she needs?
  5. IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
Advertisement
Advertisement