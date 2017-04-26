French police arrest ten suspects 'for arming Paris terrorists'

Photo: AFP

Anti-terror police have taken ten people into custody in a series of raids in France and Belgium, according to reports.

France's anti-terror police made the arrests during a series of raids this week.

Various media report that the arrests were connected to the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris, where Amedy Coulibaly killed five people before he was shot dead by police.



These attacks - one of which saw four people killed at a Kosher supermarket in eastern Paris - were carried out in connection with the Charlie Hebdo shootings where another 12 people were killed.

It's understood that some of the suspects arrested this week are believed to have provided weapons to Coulibaly.

The BFM TV channel reported that the arrests were carried out in both France and Belgium.

Le Parisien newspaper also reported that in a seemingly separate raid on Wednesdsay, four more people were arrested by anti-terror police.