French police arrest ten suspects 'for arming Paris terrorists'

France's anti-terror police made the arrests during a series of raids this week.
Various media report that the arrests were connected to the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris, where Amedy Coulibaly killed five people before he was shot dead by police.
These attacks - one of which saw four people killed at a Kosher supermarket in eastern Paris - were carried out in connection with the Charlie Hebdo shootings where another 12 people were killed.
It's understood that some of the suspects arrested this week are believed to have provided weapons to Coulibaly.
The BFM TV channel reported that the arrests were carried out in both France and Belgium.
Le Parisien newspaper also reported that in a seemingly separate raid on Wednesdsay, four more people were arrested by anti-terror police.
The raid was carried out in the town of Trappes, in the department of Yvelines to the west of Paris.
The suspects are not understood to have any connection to Thursday's attack on the Champs-Elysées or the arrests in Marseille, a police source told the paper, adding that there was no immediate threat to France.