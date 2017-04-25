Advertisement

'You won't have my hatred': Partner honours policeman killed on Champs-Elysées

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
25 April 2017
12:08 CEST+02:00

Share this article

'You won't have my hatred': Partner honours policeman killed on Champs-Elysées
Etienne Cardiles, the partner of the policeman, speaks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
25 April 2017
12:08 CEST+02:00
The policeman gunned down on the Champs-Elysées last week was honoured in a ceremony in Paris on Tuesday morning during which his partner paid an emotional tribute.
Xavier Jugele, a policeman who was murdered on Thursday on the Champs-Elysées last week, was honoured at police headquarters in Paris on Tuesday.
 
Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old Frenchman, shot and killed police officer Xavier Jugele and wounded two others on the world-famous Paris avenue on Thursday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Cheurfi was killed in return fire.
   
The slain policeman was awarded one of France's highest honours and posthumously given the rank of captain.
 
 
Etienne Cardiles, the partner of the policeman, told the gathered crowd that he had no hatred over the attack. 
 
"I suffer without shame, you will not have my hatred," he said. 
 
He added that he had exchanged texts on Thursday with his partner about an upcoming holiday, adding that the policeman was pleased to be stationed on the Champs-Elysées that day because it represented "the image of France" for him. 
 
"At this point, the worst happened," Cardiles said.
 
"You will stay in my heart forever. I love you. Let us live with dignity and defend peace."
 
Shortly after Jugele's death it emerged that he had been among the first responders at the Bataclan theatre in Paris on November 13, 2015, where Isis gunmen massacred 90 concertgoers.
   
He returned to the venue a year later when it reopened for a concert by British star Sting, telling a BBC interviewer he wanted "to celebrate life and say 'no' to terrorism".
 
Jugele was the fifth policeman slain by jihadists in attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives across France since January 2015
 
Also present at Tuesday's ceremony was president Francois Hollande, who called the fallen policeman "an everyday hero". 
 
Presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen were also on hand. 
 
 
 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,347 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. RESULTS: Full breakdown of how France voted in the first round
  2. From teacher to lover to France's next first lady? Meet 'Madame Macron'
  3. This is why millions of French people will vote Marine Le Pen for president
  4. French election results: Macron will face Le Pen in second round head-to-head
  5. All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
Advertisement