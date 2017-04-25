Happy birthday La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem

Photo: AFP

The French national anthem turns 225 today. Aux armes, readers, here's a closer look at the rather bloody song that is so dear to many in France (but not everyone).

Chances are you've heard the national anthem of France, and chances are that you remember it.

It's a powerful revolutionary song with some graphic lyrics (more on this later).

And the French sing it at sporting events, political rallies, memorials, and any national days of celebration.

On Tuesday, the 25th of April, it celebrates its 225th birthday, so in honour of that, here's all you need to know about it.

What does it sound like?

Fair question, and let's get it out of the way early. Here's a YouTube clip of the song.

What's the song about?

It's a call to arms - a rousing war song to rally French troops battling foreign armies. It's meant to incite an uprising against tyranny and invasion.

The lyrics are quite strong, and make for an impressive start to a football match.

So what about these lyrics then?

The anthem contains lines about "ferocious soldiers" who are "coming to cut the throats of your sons, your women".



The chorus ends with a call for "impure blood to soak our fields".

Read the first verse and chorus here.

What's the history of the song?

It came about, as the story goes, on this day in 1792 when the mayor of Strasbourg, baron Philippe-Frédéric de Dietrich, called for a song to rally France's soldiers.

That very same night, his guest Rouget de Lisle wrote and delivered it. A painting of this historic moment exists today, made by Isidore Pils (see below). Sure, the mayor doesn't look too impressed with the song, but apparently he was.

Three years later, it was officially passed as the national anthem of France. It has been banned a few times since, notably by Louis XVIII and Charles X, but was reinstated in 1879 and has remained as the national anthem since then.

If it was invented in Strasbourg, shouldn't it be called the Strasbourgaise? Great question. The reason it's called the Marseillaise is because volunteer troops (fédérés) liked to sing it when marching from Marseille to Paris during the French revolution.

Have there been other controversies around it?

Of course - did you read those lyrics? Even in recent years some have said the song is no longer appropriate for modern multi-ethnic and peaceful France.

"When I hear the words 'let an impure blood soak our fields', I am amazed that we continue to sing it, French actor Lambert Wilson said at the time.

Various famous French figures from the past have also had issues with the song. Author Victor Hugo, French Socialist leader Jean Jaurès, and the singer Serge Gainsbourg, who wrote his own reggae version in 1979, all thought the Marseillaise should be given a makeover.

Does everyone think it's inappropriate?

Nope. Many people really like it - and will happily argue that there's nothing wrong with the words.

"They just have to be put in the context of 1792 when France was being besieged by foreign armies. The lyrics are strong, but not racist."

And lastly... How can I sing along if I don't speak French?

You could try our phonetic guide: