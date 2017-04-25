Advertisement

Happy birthday La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
25 April 2017
16:58 CEST+02:00
marseillaise

Share this article

Happy birthday La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem
Photo: AFP
Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
25 April 2017
16:58 CEST+02:00
The French national anthem turns 225 today. Aux armes, readers, here's a closer look at the rather bloody song that is so dear to many in France (but not everyone).
Chances are you've heard the national anthem of France, and chances are that you remember it. 
 
It's a powerful revolutionary song with some graphic lyrics (more on this later). 
 
And the French sing it at sporting events, political rallies, memorials, and any national days of celebration. 
 
On Tuesday, the 25th of April, it celebrates its 225th birthday, so in honour of that, here's all you need to know about it. 
 
What does it sound like?
 
Fair question, and let's get it out of the way early. Here's a YouTube clip of the song.
 
 
What's the song about?
 
It's a call to arms - a rousing war song to rally French troops battling foreign armies. It's meant to incite an uprising against tyranny and invasion.
 
The lyrics are quite strong, and make for an impressive start to a football match. 
 
So what about these lyrics then?
 
The anthem contains lines about "ferocious soldiers" who are  "coming to cut the throats of your sons, your women". 

The chorus ends with a call for "impure blood to soak our fields".
 
Read the first verse and chorus here. 
 
 
What's the history of the song?
 
It came about, as the story goes, on this day in 1792 when the mayor of Strasbourg, baron Philippe-Frédéric de Dietrich, called for a song to rally France's soldiers. 
 
That very same night, his guest Rouget de Lisle wrote and delivered it. A painting of this historic moment exists today, made by Isidore Pils (see below). Sure, the mayor doesn't look too impressed with the song, but apparently he was. 
 
Three years later, it was officially passed as the national anthem of France. It has been banned a few times since, notably by Louis XVIII and Charles X, but was reinstated in 1879 and has remained as the national anthem since then.
 
 
If it was invented in Strasbourg, shouldn't it be called the Strasbourgaise?
 
Great question. The reason it's called the Marseillaise is because volunteer troops (fédérés) liked to sing it when marching from Marseille to Paris during the French revolution. 
 
Have there been other controversies around it?
 
Of course - did you read those lyrics? Even in recent years some have said the song is no longer appropriate for modern multi-ethnic and peaceful France.
 
There was a big push in 2014 to change the song, or at least the lyrics. 
 
"When I hear the words 'let an impure blood soak our fields', I am amazed that we continue to sing it, French actor Lambert Wilson said at the time. 
 
Various famous French figures from the past have also had issues with the song. Author Victor Hugo, French Socialist leader Jean Jaurès, and the singer Serge Gainsbourg, who wrote his own reggae version in 1979, all thought the Marseillaise should be given a makeover.
 
 
Does everyone think it's inappropriate?
 
Nope. Many people really like it - and will happily argue that there's nothing wrong with the words. 
 
"There’s no way the words are racist," French political expert Jean-Yves Camus told The Local in the past
 
"They just have to be put in the context of 1792 when France was being besieged by foreign armies. The lyrics are strong, but not racist."
 
And lastly... How can I sing along if I don't speak French?
 
You could try our phonetic guide:
marseillaise

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Boris Johnson cheered and booed at French Bastille party

Is it time to change the 'racist' Marseillaise?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

Who are the millions of French voters backing Marine Le Pen?
Advertisement

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
Advertisement
3,347 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. RESULTS: Full breakdown of how France voted in the first round
  2. From teacher to lover to France's next first lady? Meet 'Madame Macron'
  3. This is why millions of French people will vote Marine Le Pen for president
  4. French election results: Macron will face Le Pen in second round head-to-head
  5. All the French election language you need to know
Advertisement
Advertisement