French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

25 April 2017
17:13 CEST+02:00
French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne
Photo: Legett Immobilier
Check out our French Property of the Week, a lake house in the Dordogne where you can enjoy the great outdoors from home with your own private lakes and woodland.

Where is it?

Found in the Dordogne area of south western France although the property itself is isolated, it's walking distance from the village of St Saud Lacoussière, which has restaurants, a village store, pharmacy and a school 

The nearest airport is Limoges, a 50 minute drive away, with daily flights to and from the UK and regular flights to other international destinations. 

How much is it?

€299,600 or £254,444 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property: 

Secluded amongst the trees at the end of a private lake and looking out over it's own lake, this cottage could hardly be more ideal for those looking to get away from it all and enjoy the outdoors.

For your money, you get three bedrooms, one with an en-suite, another bathroom, a garage, a good-sized kitchen, and lounge/dining room. 

Fed by a natural source, the lake is never dry and so can be used for water activities business or pleasure all year round. 

Built by the previous owners 30 years ago, there's opportunity for redevelopments too.

Why buy it?

Legett Immobilier say: "A wonderful property, ideal for holiday lettings, overlooking its own lakes and surrounded by woodland. Complete with a sun terrace, this property offers peace and serenity, with potential to utilise the fantastic amount of woodland also being sold with the property."

For more information on the property or to contact the estate agent CLICK HERE

