The maps that tell the story of how the French voted

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
25 April 2017
10:59 CEST+02:00
The maps that tell the story of how the French voted
How did Paris vote? Photo: Le Bon Bon
Take a closer look at how France voted in the first round of the 2017 election.

The dust has settled after the first round of the presidential elections and the facts are becoming clear. 

We know that Emmanuel Macron won with 24.01 percent of votes, ahead of National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen on 21.30 percent, according to the Interior Ministry's final results.

In other words, 8.66 million French people voted for Macron, compared to 7.68 million for Le Pen. 

Francois Fillon wasn't far behind with 20.01 percent (7.21 million voters), and Jean-Luc Mélenchon was close behind again with 19.58 percent (7.06 million voters). 

While the numbers may tell the story, there's a lot more to be gleaned from the maps (and a few charts). Take a look. 

Communes

Firstly, a kaleidoscopic overview of France via a look at its communes, or towns. You can see that Le Pen's voters (in black) seem more likely to come from the north and east, while Macron's are typically west. 

Departments

Here's a breakdown of France via its departments. The divide is clearer here, as are Fillon's and Mélenchon's few strongholds.

The division between Le Pen (grey) and Macron (yellow) is much more evident. 

The overseas territories are along the bottom of the map. 

Regions

If you break it down into France's 13 regions, you see that Le Pen is clearly the woman of the north and south, while Macron takes the east and centre (and Paris). 

Paris

A look at the capital shows that Marine Le Pen didn't make an appearance as a leader in any arrondissemetn. She got less than 5 percent of the votes in total for the capital, while Macron and Fillon led the charge. 

 

 

Where are Macron's voters?

As we knew from above, they're typically in the west and pushing through the centre of the country. 

Where are Pen's voters?

Here are the top maps above, side by side for comparison. 

Where are the Le Pen "no-go zones"

There were 56 villages where Marine Le Pen didn't get a single vote. Read more about it here, and see the map of them below.

The rise of Le Pen

Here are three maps showing the support for the National Front leader over the past three elections, all from the first round of voting. In 2007 the candidate was Jean-Marie Le Pen and in 2012 and 2017 it was Marine.

Voters for the right

The fact that the winners of the 2017 first round were the far-right and the centre for the first time ever, it meant a lot fewer votes for the traditional right (see below). 

Voters for the left

And even fewer votes for the left. 

French expat voters

French people living abroad voted mostly for Macron, as this graph shows (there are no maps for this statistic, seeming expats can be anywhere). 

The French will go to the polling stations again on May 7th for the second round between Macron and Le Pen, which Macron is tipped to win handsomely. 

 
All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
