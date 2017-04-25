Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux (the future first lady?)
The couple on a campaign trip in the Pyrenees. All photos: AFP
Emmanuel Macron and his former teacher Brigitte Trogneux, who looks set to be the future first lady of France are not camera shy. In fact they love to be photographed together.

If you don't know the full story yet (read it here) - presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron married his former high school teacher, Brigitte Trogneux, who is 24 years older than he is.  

And they're not camera shy. Here's a glimpse of their lives together. 

Here's one of their first moments together, showing a 15-year-old Macron kissing her cheek at school.

A more recent kiss was after Macron was announced as the winner of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday. 

And they clearly don't mind a good smooch on public.

Typically, the pair have been quick to invite the press along for photo opportunities, whether it's a stroll in the park... 

... or on a ski lift during a campaign visit to Bagneres de Bigorre in France's south west. 

The couple appeared in the Paris Match magazine in August last year, but the public's attention wasn't drawn to the cover picture, seen here.

No, it was the full page spread in the middle of the magazine, which featured a passing nudist (see tweet below). 

 

 

In fact they have regularly featured on the cover of gossip or celebratory magazines.

 

Of course, Macron and Trogneux are much more likely to be snapped on the political scene - and she is rarely far from his side. 

In fact, considering current president Francois Hollande is quite private about his personal life, and considering Marine Le Pen is too... this is the political couple you're most likely to see in the French media. 

 

They even vote together. Two more votes for Macron here. 

Here they are celebrating Macron's win in the first round of the French elections. 

So what next for the couple? Well, polls suggest that they'll be moving into the Elysée palace after the second round of the presidential election, on May 7th, which Macron should win comfortably. 

Want to know more about the 'next first lady'? Check the link below. 
 
 
 
All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost
