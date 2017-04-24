Advertisement

The 56 French villages where Marine Le Pen didn't get a single vote

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
24 April 2017
14:57 CEST+02:00
election

Share this article

The 56 French villages where Marine Le Pen didn't get a single vote
Bonnal in eastern France, where none of the 22 voters picked Le Pen. Photo: TracksonWax/Wikimedia
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
24 April 2017
14:57 CEST+02:00
Despite coming second in the results, there are a few places in France where Marine Le Pen didn't manage to impress a single inhabitant - 56 places in fact.

The map below shows a zoomed out version of the map (so not all 56 points may be fully visible) displaying the villages, all under 100 inhabitants strong, where not a single box was ticked on the ballot paper for Le Pen.

It shows two clear clusters of non-Le Pen voting villages, one large group in the south-west, and another tightly packed group of FN-shunners between Grenoble and Marseille.

The rest are spread across the east and north, creating a crescent of Le Pen no-go zones.

Photo: France info

So who was their preferred candidate instead?

The difference between the clusters is that while the villages in the south and Corsica largely picked Jean-Luc Mélenchon or Emmanuel Macron over Le Pen, many of the villages to the north and east chose rival right-wing candidate François Fillon. 

All five of the villages in the north of France chose Fillon, the largest being Saint-Valery, a commune of 58 voters on the Somme bay, and the smallest being Canteleux, a hamlet of just 13 voters.

One of the smallest villages in the southern clusters, Cabous in south-west France, only had 16 people signed up to vote, of which the biggest group voted for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. One of the biggest villages was Samaran, with 72 voters situated between Toulouse and Pau, which shunned Le Pen in favour of Macron.

To see the full list on France Info click here

None of the villages were found in Le Pen's stronghold of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region, where her father Jean-Marie Le Pen built up support in the 1970's. But there were some Le Pen voter free villages in France's far north, another National Front key area.

Here's a map of how all the communes in France voted. Though you'll need a magnifying glass to spot your commune.

READ ALSO: Who are the eight million French voters expected to back Marine Le Pen?

By Rose Trigg

 

 

 

election

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

You may think Switzerland is all about winter holidays. But it’s also a summer paradise with the power to transform your career thanks to outstanding programmes from Swiss Education Group.

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

'May 7th without me': Angry French voters vow to abstain in second round

Why are the French not marching against Le Pen like in 2002?

Macron vs Le Pen: A deeply divided France set for an almighty collision

Four key questions about the historic Macron vs Le Pen crunch clash

Why Emmanuel Macron would be wise not to celebrate prematurely or too lavishly

Russia 'respects' result of France's election

Scores arrested in violent Paris election night protests

Macron: The chancer vowing to make French history

Advertisement

Recent highlights

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead
Advertisement

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost

Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France

You know you've become a local in rural France when...

Are Americans really behind the bed bug explosion in Paris?
Advertisement
3,345 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. RESULTS: Full breakdown of how France voted in the first round
  2. From teacher to lover to France's next first lady? Meet 'Madame Macron'
  3. This is why millions of French people will vote Marine Le Pen for president
  4. French election results: Macron will face Le Pen in second round head-to-head
  5. Does the French presidential election hold one last surprise?
Advertisement
Advertisement