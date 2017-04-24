Scores arrested in violent Paris election night protests

Photo: AFP

There were scores of arrests across France on Sunday night after anti-fascist and anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police and went on the rampage. Banks and supermarkets were targeted in Paris.

Police said Monday they arrested more than 100 people after election night unrest in Paris, with protesters hurling

bottles at security forces, torching cars and smashing shop windows.

(Fires burn in Nantes. AFP)

Six police officers and three protesters were slightly injured in the violence in central Paris, police said, adding that 143 people were arrested, with 29 held overnight.

@nmsonline @adamboultonSKY Good job these banks are closed on a Monday in Paris. pic.twitter.com/kJ85dXPH6V — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) April 24, 2017

Hundreds of youths gathered to protest against far-right leader Marine Le Pen and former banker Emmanuel Macron, who both qualified Sunday for the May 7 run-off in France's two-stage presidential election.

The "anti-fascist, anti-capitalist" demonstrations were held in several French cities including central Lyon, southwestern Bordeaux and the western cities of Nantes and Rennes.