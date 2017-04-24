'May 7th without me': Angry French voters vow to abstain in second round

Photo: AFP

In 2002 French voters took to the streets to complain about the presence of a far right candidate in the second round of the presidential election. This year they took to Twitter and vowed to abstain, unhappy at the choice of candidates.

Now that the French are faced with a clear choice between anti-EU and anti-globalization Marine Le Pen and Pro-EU, pro-free market Emmanuel Macron it's unlikely there will be many, if any, undecided voters.

The battle lines between the pair could not be more clearly marked out.

But that doesn't mean everyone in France is happy with the selection of final round candidates.

In 2002 the French took to the streets to protest against the place of Jean-Marie Le Pen in the second round vote, but in 2017 they took to Twitter to protest.

The hashtag #SansMoiLe7Mai, which literally means “Without Me on May 7th” was trending to all day on Monday.

Many voters said they would refuse to cast a ballot in the second round on May 7th because they did not want either Le Pen or Macron.

Many tweets referred to the "fascist Le Pen and the banker Macron".

Au second tour, je ne voterai ni Le Pen la facho, ni Macron le banquier.

Let's go to Hell, and see what happens next. #SansMoiLe7Mai — Biquette Biquette (@L1nsoumise) April 23, 2017

"#SansMoiLe7Mai In the second round I won't vote for either Le Pen the fascist or Macron the banker. Let's go to hell and see what happens next," said the tweet.

"Ni patrie ni patron, ni Le Pen ni Macron " tagué sur la Place de la République par l'extrême gauche#NuitDesBarricades#SansMoiLe7Mai pic.twitter.com/YyS35i4QCK — EL ЯAFA (@IsrafilElRafa) April 23, 2017

The tweet like most of those posted under the hashtag appeared to be from leftist voters unhappy that neither Jean-Luc Melenchon or Benoit Hamon made the run off vote.

Those on the far left may struggle to join the so-called “Republican Front” (the left and right versus the far right) against Le Pen, because for them, Macron represents banks and finance and is therefore a sworn enemy.

“Between Le Pen, a racist and xenophobe, and Macron, who is about finance and free markets, it's a choice between the plague and the cholera,” said French political expert Thomas Guénolé, when analysing the choice ahead for leftist voters.

But it's worth pointing out that many others took to Twitter to blast those who were talking of abstaining and warn them of the dangers it poses.

I dont think #SansMoiLe7Mai is a good idea. This is how you end up with crazy political leaders. People have to go vote. I will. — Nana Banana (@mariannamf) April 24, 2017

Whoever wins the Twitter battle Macron should perhaps not expect to benefit from the kind of "Republican Front", which traditionally sees the left and the right unite against the far right, that Jacques Chirac was able to mobilize in 2002.

Mélenchon’s supporters are most likely to abstain in the crucial second round, according to a survey by French consulting firm Odoxa-Dentsu. Forty one percent of the far-left candidate’s supporters say they would prefer not to vote at all than to chose between two political visions they so strongly oppose.

Melenchon refused to join the chorus of politicians asking voters to block Le Pen. He has since been heavily criticized.

Meanwhile Benoit Hamon and Francois Fillon’s supporters seem keener to vote for Macron in order to keep Le Pen out of power. But 22 percent of Socialist Party voters and 24 percent of Republican voters are still likely to boycott the second round.

Both Hamon and Fillon called on voters to back Macron.

Afterwards one Hamon supporter, a 24 year old photographer named Hugo Bacoul, told The Local, “We can’t let someone like Le Pen get into power. Macron is not much better. He is just not as bad.”

Another told us: "I will vote for Macron, but do so with disgust".