Advertisement

Why Emmanuel Macron would be wise not to celebrate prematurely or too lavishly

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
24 April 2017
12:52 CEST+02:00
electionmacron

Share this article

Why Emmanuel Macron would be wise not to celebrate prematurely or too lavishly
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
24 April 2017
12:52 CEST+02:00
Macron's election night celebration at a swanky Paris bistro raised a few eyebrows, and some unfavourable comparisons. The would-be president would be wise not to celebrate too early, or too lavishly.
After topping the polls on Sunday night, Macron was seen celebrating, surrounded by a few celebrities and aides at a private party at renowned Paris bistro Montparnasse, La Rotonde. 
 
Commentators have suggested that Macron's preemptive festivities echo Nicolas Sarkozy's infamous night at Fouquet's, another top Paris restaurant, when he celebrated winning the 2007 presidential election. 
 
 
Sarkozy's night was attended by a host of business elites and the guest list even included singer Johnny Hallyday and France's richest man Bernard Arnault. The event is so well known in France that the night even has its own Wikipedia page.
 
Macron would do well to avoid associations with Sarkozy's celebrations, because Fouquet's was seen as a key moment when the public mood began to turn against him.
 
Sarkozy leaving Fouquet. Photo: AFP
 
Macron however vehemently defended the evening at the bistro, claiming it was with "security guards and secretaries", not bankers or celebrities. 
 
He said it was a "moment of the heart" to thank his staff, but it came not long after a victory speech to supporters that many criticized as being like that of an elected president.
 
He deserves the benefit of the doubt but coming across as smug and triumphant won't help Macron's image among many who already see him as part of the political elite.
 
No doubt, making it past the first round, with a strong chance of winning the second, is an achievement for political newcomer Macron. But he only has to look over his shoulder to see a strong night for the National Front too, only a couple of points behind. 
 
Many on Twitter pointed out that a historic breakthrough for the National Front, a party long reviled by many in France, was no cause for anyone to celebrate.
 
It represented the biggest success for the extreme right in France since 2002 when Jean-Marie Le Pen unexpectedly made it past the first round.
 
Photo: AFP
 
And although Macron is looking unbeatable for the second round, predicted to gain 66 percent against Le Pen's 34 percent of votes, his problems won't be over if he gets to the Elysée Palace. 
 
As a new independent party, En Marche! is far from guaranteed a majority in parliament, without which it will be very difficult for President Macron to pass all the reforms he's got planned. 
 
Macron and his En Marche! movement have overcome the first hurdle but there are many more hurdles he will have to negotiate in the weeks and indeed years ahead.
 
Macron has to somehow pay those voters back by rejuvenating and reforming France as well as somehow heal its divisions. He can expect obstacles and protests all along the way.
 
This is not a time for Champagne, but for strong coffee.  
 
By Rose Trigg
 
electionmacron

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

You may think Switzerland is all about winter holidays. But it’s also a summer paradise with the power to transform your career thanks to outstanding programmes from Swiss Education Group.

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

'May 7th without me': Angry French voters vow to abstain in second round

Why are the French not marching against Le Pen like in 2002?

The 56 French villages where Marine Le Pen didn't get a single vote

Macron vs Le Pen: A deeply divided France set for an almighty collision

Four key questions about the historic Macron vs Le Pen crunch clash

Russia 'respects' result of France's election

Scores arrested in violent Paris election night protests

Macron: The chancer vowing to make French history

Advertisement

Recent highlights

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

France's biggest offshore wind farm gets the go-ahead
Advertisement

French winemakers come up with spectacular show to beat the frost

Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France

You know you've become a local in rural France when...

Are Americans really behind the bed bug explosion in Paris?
Advertisement
3,345 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. RESULTS: Full breakdown of how France voted in the first round
  2. From teacher to lover to France's next first lady? Meet 'Madame Macron'
  3. This is why millions of French people will vote Marine Le Pen for president
  4. French election results: Macron will face Le Pen in second round head-to-head
  5. Does the French presidential election hold one last surprise?
Advertisement
Advertisement