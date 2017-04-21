Sadly, tourists will again ask themselves if it's safe to visit Paris

Tourists at the Arc de Triomphe on Friday morning. Photo: AFP

Just as tourist numbers in Paris had returned to normal after France's string of terror attacks, they could plunge again after a gunman spread panic along the world famous Champs-Elysées avenue. But tourists already here are showing their defiance.

The images broadcast around the world on Thursday night will do nothing to help the City of Light, as far as tourism is concerned.

News stations showed heavily armed police, tourists running for cover or hiding under tables and the bright flashing lights of police cars blocking off the world's most famous avenue, the Champs-Elysées, with the iconic Arc de Triomphe lit up in the background.

After all the work and investment done to lure tourists back after the Paris November 15 attacks potential visitors from around the world will no doubt - once again - be asking themselves if it's safe or even wise to visit at all.

"I just want to go home," said Isabel, a 34-year-old Australian tourist, who was blocked from returning to her lodging by police tape following the Champs-Elysées attack.

A woman leaves flowers on the Champs-Elysées on Friday morning. Photo: AFP

Here at The Local we often receive messages from concerned readers asking us if it's safe to visit Paris. After the deadly attacks in November 2015 coming months after the Charlie Hebdo killings and other attempted or thwarted attacks, it's no surprise visitors watching on screens from far away are scared.

We simply say that we feel safe living here and the chances of being caught up in a terror attack are slim. Although Thursday night's attack took place on the city's most famous thoroughfare, it was the Paris police force that was targeted, not the tourists.

Poonam Wadher, a British citizen who lives in Paris, heard the frightening shooting and was forced to take cover in the toilets of a nearby restaurant with her three-year-old son

"The attack hasn't put me off living here. I work here, my son goes to creche here. Paris is our home," she told The Local.

Paris suffered a drop of 1.5 million tourists in 2016 as fears linked to terror attacks scared off visitors.

A bullet hole in a window on the Champs-Elysées. Photo: AFP

While tourist numbers picked up towards the end of the year France's government is well aware that tourists are being scared away, and met in November to discuss tourism for the first time in 13 years

The government was prepared to spend €42 million on measures to woo visitors back, and the top of their agenda was security - with around €15 million to be dedicated to making visitors feel safer.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also revealed in February how she plans to make sure Paris retains its title of the most visited city in the world.