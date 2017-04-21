Advertisement

Join The Local on Sunday for LIVE coverage of the French presidential election

21 April 2017
It's the first round of the French election on Sunday (April 23rd) and we will be covering it live throughout the day
It's finally here. The polling stations will open at 8am on Sunday around the country and close at 7pm (or 8pm in the big cities). 
 
And The Local will be covering the whole day - and even more so, the all-important night when the results are announced - on our live blog. 
 
We will be posting content on our Facebook page (follow here), including live videos and photos. Join the discussions in the comment sections below and we may use your quotes in a story.  
 
If you use Twitter, check in with The Local's Twitter account here
 
We'll have a live interactive map as the results come in (see below) and will begin our live coverage around midday.
 
 
We will have our team at the election night events for the main parties (known as soirées électorales in French, click here for more handy election vocab). 
 
We'll even be at the scene in Hénin-Beaumont in northern France for Marine Le Pen's election night (follow our journalist Oliver Gee on Twitter here). 
 
 
If you're interested in joining an election party yourself, here's the list of the main ones (which are all in Paris, besides Le Pen's). 
 
Francois Fillon: Palais des Congrès de Paris, a convention centre in the 17th arrondissement of the city.
 
Emmanuel Macron: Porte de Versailles, an exhibition centre in the 15th arrondissement of Paris.
 
Marine Le Pen: The Town Hall in Hénin-Beaumont, the former coal mining town in the north of France that is run by the National Front. The mayor of Hénin-Beaumont is Steeve Briois, one of Le Pen's chief aides.
 
Benoit Hamon: La Rotonde, near the Stalingrad and Jaures Metro stations, in the north east of Paris. 
 
Jean-Luc Mélenchon: Belushi's bar, at 5 Rue de Dunkerque near Gare du Nord in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. 
 
 
In the mean time, here are some useful links to get you up to speed with exactly what's happening on Sunday, who is running, and who the potential outcomes.
 
 
 
 
And lastly, here is a closer look at Macron's typical supporters and why they say they'll vote for him, a look at Fillon's supporters, Le Pen's voters and why they'll tick her name, and why Mélenchon's voters will pick him. 
 
And of course, there are 11 candidates in total, so here's a look at the "other six".
 
