New suspect hunted by France turned himself in to Belgian police

The Local/AFP
21 April 2017
A second suspect has turned himself over to Belgian police, after France was alerted about a potential accomplice to Thursday night's attack.
"The man in the wanted notice issued by Belgian authorities presented himself to a police station in Antwerp," ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told AFP.
 
"It is too early to say" if the man signalled by Belgium was involved in the shooting which killed a policeman and wounded two others on the Champs-Elysées on Thursday, Brandet told Europe 1.

Further details about the suspect remain unknown.

Thursday's attack saw police lock down the Champs-Elysées after the shooting, leaving tourists and Parisians alike locked into restaurants and hotels along the famed avenue. 

Brandet said that the police officers "avoided a blood bath".

The gunman was already known to police and had a long history of violence towards police officers

