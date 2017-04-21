New suspect hunted by France turned himself in to Belgian police

Photo: AFP

A second suspect has turned himself over to Belgian police, after France was alerted about a potential accomplice to Thursday night's attack.

"The man in the wanted notice issued by Belgian authorities presented himself to a police station in Antwerp," ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told AFP.

"It is too early to say" if the man signalled by Belgium was involved in the shooting which killed a policeman and wounded two others on the Champs-Elysées on Thursday, Brandet told Europe 1.

Further details about the suspect remain unknown.

Thursday's attack saw police lock down the Champs-Elysées after the shooting, leaving tourists and Parisians alike locked into restaurants and hotels along the famed avenue.

Brandet said that the police officers "avoided a blood bath".

The gunman was already known to police and had a long history of violence towards police officers.