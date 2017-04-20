Advertisement

Epilepsy drug caused thousands of severe birth defects in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
20 April 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
drugsepilepsyhealth

Share this article

Epilepsy drug caused thousands of severe birth defects in France
File photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
20 April 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
The epilepsy medication valproate is responsible for "severe malformations" in 2,150 to 4,100 children in France since the drug was first marketed in the country in 1967, according to a preliminary study by French health authorities.
Women who took the drug during pregnancy to treat epilepsy were four times more likely to give birth to babies with congenital malformations, said the report, jointly issued by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) and the national health insurance administration.
   
"The study confirms the highly teratogenic" -- that is, capable of causing birth defects --- "nature of valproate," Mahmoud Zureik, scientific director of ANSM and co-author of the report, told AFP ahead of its release.
 
"The figure of about 3,000 severe malformations is very high," he told AFP in an interview before the findings were made public.
 
The types of birth defects attributed to the drug included spina bifida -- a condition in which the spinal cord does not form properly, and can protrude through the skin -- as well as defects of the heart and genital organs.
 
The risk of autism and developmental problems was also found to be higher, and will be quantified in a follow-up report due later this year.
 
An earlier estimate suggested that 30 to 40 percent of children exposed in the womb could suffer such disorders.
drugsepilepsyhealth

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Healthcare in France: a beginner’s guide

If you’re moving to France, or have just arrived, here are some quick tips for to help get you acquainted with the country’s health system.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

France launches new hotline for out-of-hours medical help

French told to avoid list of 'toxic' air-fresheners and essential oils

French cop in court after 50kg of cocaine vanishes from police HQ

Two Britons charged in France over illegal medicines trade

Why you're likely to live to a ripe old age in France

The 82 medicines the French have just been told to avoid (because they do more harm than good)

Le Pen wants foreigners in France to pay for own health costs for first two years

Hospitals in France at breaking point as flu epidemic spreads
Advertisement

Recent highlights

All the French election language you need to know

All the French election language you need to know

Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France

Advertisement

You know you've become a local in rural France when...

Are Americans really behind the bed bug explosion in Paris?

The most beautiful squares across France

Paris allows big dogs to take Metro (as long as they have a ticket)
Advertisement
3,346 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The final countdown: Here's how France's presidential election will unfold
  2. Police find 3kg of bomb-making material linked to 'pre-election attack plot'
  3. This is why we are voting Emmanuel Macron for French president
  4. 'Give us France back': Le Pen delights frenzied crowd in Paris with anti-immigration speech
  5. The 'Islamic' bar in Paris that became a French election scandal
Advertisement
Advertisement