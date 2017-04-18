France's 'affordable' libertine campsite in Dordogne proves an instant hit

Photo: The Diamant Noir ("Black Diamond")

A new libertine campsite for "swingers" has turned heads after opening in the Dordogne in southwestern France. And it pulled in plenty of punters for its opening weekend.

The Diamant Noir ("Black Diamond") campsite has just had a fully booked Easter weekend, a promising start for the new libertine natural hangout.

Owner Bruno Mazaferro says he just wanted to make another option for people who, perhaps, couldn't afford the top libertine hotspots in the Mediterranean.

"Libertine experiences are popular in France, but it can make for an expensive holiday," he told The Local.

"Many people want to go to the naturist resorts at the Cap d'Agde near Marseille, but it's too expensive. That's why we opened this camp site. It's a libertine weekend away that you can actually afford."

The camp site, which is the third of its kind in France, promises "an exceptional setting, surrounded by nature, to spend a naturist and swingers holiday in complete freedom".

There's also a heated swimming pool, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and themed evenings like "naughty animations" and "libertine encounters", whatever that means.

Mazaferro added that the only rules for visitors were that they were at least 21-years-old and that they respected one another.

"It's been mostly French people so far, but also people from Belgium, Holland, Switzerland... all of Europe, but not anyone from England. At least not yet."