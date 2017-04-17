French Alps: American skier dies after fall in Mont Blanc range

Photo: AFP

An American skier died on Sunday after falling hundreds of metres during a trip with friends to France's highest mountain Mont Blanc. An investigation has been launched.

The 37-year-old skier fell "hundreds of metres" according to reports on BFM TV on Sunday afternoon when skiing down a corridor in the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps.

According to initial investigation by specialist mountain police the skier made a "technical error" that resulted in his fatal fall. He is believed to have died instantly.

The accident took place at 3,100 metres altitude high up on the slopes of Europe's highest mountain in an area known as the Cosmiques corridor underneath the Aiguille du midi.

The route is well known for being steep and rocky.

The skiers friends raised the alarm and French police will now fully investigate the accident.