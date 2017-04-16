Advertisement

So, what do the French presidential candidates plan to do if elected?

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 April 2017
14:25 CEST+02:00
french electionspolitics

Share this article

So, what do the French presidential candidates plan to do if elected?
Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macton, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen, and Benoit Hamon. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 April 2017
14:25 CEST+02:00
The five main contenders in France's presidential election span the ideological spectrum from hard left to far right. A week before the first round of voting, here are their main proposals:

Marine Le Pen: France first

- Negotiate France's exit from the eurozone and return to the franc.

Immediately suspend membership of the European passport-free Schengen area and restore border controls. Hold a "Frexit" referendum after six months of negotiations with Brussels on transforming the union into a club of nation states.

- Reduce legal immigration to 10,000 people per year, require refugees seeking asylum in France to apply in their home region, hold a referendum on reforms including introducing a French-first policy on jobs and housing

- Impose a 35-per-cent tax on products from companies that offshore factory jobs

- Lower the minimum retirement age from 62 to 60 and expand family subsidies.

- Pull France out of NATO's central command and develop closer relations with Russia.

Emmanuel Macron: Economic 'liberation'

- Cut the corporation tax rate from 33 percent to 25 percent and give bosses more flexibility to negotiate working time with staff at the company level.

- Give all workers, including the self-employed, access to unemployment benefits.

- Accelerate integration in the eurozone by giving it a central parliament, finance minister and budget. Organise democratic conventions in all EU member states to discuss reforming the bloc.

- Create tax incentives to encourage companies to hire jobseekers from underprivileged neighbourhoods

- Introduce one month's obligatory military service for all 18-21-year-olds.

Francois Fillon: Shrinking the state

- Cut 500,000 public servant jobs and reduce public spending by 100 billion euros ($106 billion) over five years to reduce France's debt.

- Scrap the official 35-hour working week. Progressively raise the working week for civil servants to 39. Allow companies to negotiate working time directly with employees. In the absence of an accord, apply a 39-hour rule.

- Ban the full-body Islamic burkini swimsuit and introduce uniforms in public schools.

- Reduce immigration by setting annual quotas.

- Work with Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime in combating the Islamic State.

Jean-Luc Melenchon: Big spender

- Renegotiate EU treaties. Get the union to scrap rules on fiscal discipline and allow the European Central Bank to buy up debt from member states. If talks fail hold a referendum on withdrawing from the treaties, leading to possible exit from the euro.

- Move from a presidential system to a parliamentary system. Give citizens more powers to propose referenda and recall lawmakers.

- Tax all annual earnings above 400,000 euros at 100 percent and increase public spending by 173 billion euros ($184 billion) over five years.

- End France's use of nuclear power and fossil fuels. Boost renewables, which would supply 100 percent of the country's needs by 2050.

- Foreign policy: Withdraw from NATO. Improve relations with Russia "to avoid war." Curry ties with the leftist Latin American ALBA grouping founded by late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Benoit Hamon: Income for all

- Introduce a universal basic income, initially targeting the working poor but eventually extended to all citizens, reaching 750 euros a month. Estimated cost of first phase: 35 billion euros a year.

- Move towards a shorter working week by encouraging companies to allow more part-time work and sabbaticals. Tax robots that take human jobs.

- Increase company payroll taxes

- Increase the share of renewables in the energy mix to 50 percent by 2025. Ban harmful pesticides.

- Legalise cannabis.

By Valerie Dekimpe and Clare Byrne

french electionspolitics

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

With one week to go, France's election candidates begin the final push

Too extreme, too young, too risky: France's undecided voters feel let down by election candidates

Here's what's happening in the French election campaigns

Who is Penelope Fillon, the Welsh woman at the centre of a political scandal in France?

Meet the candidates vying to become the next French president

French presidential frontrunner Fillon 'paid his British wife €500k as aide'

Brexit: Boris Johnson warns Hollande over WWII-style 'punishment beatings'

IN PICTURES: The defining moments of Hollande's presidency
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The most beautiful squares across France

Paris allows big dogs to take Metro (as long as they have a ticket)

The best and the worst things about being half French, half English
Advertisement

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

How France's poorest and richest towns see the election very differently

The 31 maps that paint the picture of France

Here's all the French election lingo you'll need to know
Advertisement
3,344 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. You know you've become a local in rural France when...
  2. Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France
  3. Who are the millions of French voters who could propel Fillon to an unlikely victory?
  4. Here's what's happening in the French election campaigns
  5. Outrage after Paris cops 'bar woman from breastfeeding' in police station
Advertisement
Advertisement