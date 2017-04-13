Marine Le Pen's campaign HQ in Paris hit in 'attempted arson'

File photo: AFP

A small fire broke out at the National Front headquarters on Thursday morning, causing minimal damage but coming with a threat from an anti-racism group.

Firefighters were quick to the scene in the very early hours of Thursday morning after the fire was reported at the National Front HQ in Paris.

Emergency workers quelled the blaze at 62 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, not far from the Elysée Palace, at around 2.40am.

They said that a door and a doormat were destroyed, but not much else.

A police source told L'Express newspaper that the fire "did not start naturally", adding that it was "probably of criminal origin".

The attack was claimed by a group that calls itself "Fighting Xenophobia" (Combattre la xénophobie), which told AFP that its members had lobbed Molotov cocktails at the building.

They said that the attack was in memory of a man who they said was beaten by the National Front ten years ago.

"This will continue every day until the election," the group's spokesperson said.