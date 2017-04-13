Is Nice airport the most spectacular place in the world to land at?

Photo: Aeroport de Nice

Nice airport on the French Riviera is waiting to find out whether it's ranked as the world's most beautiful place to land at and the locals have showed why it might just be the most spectacular airport approach on the earth. Judge for yourself.

The local Nice Matin newspaper are not waiting for the official rankings to be published.

Perhaps in a bid to influence the results of the annual World's most scenic airport approaches the newspaper has published some spectacular images that anyone who has landed at Nice airport will be familiar with.

In 2014 the approach to Nice international airport - featuring mountains and the Mediterranean coast was ranked the most scenic in the world ahead of Rio di Janeiro and Los Angeles.

But then the Riviera city lost the title to Queenstown in New Zealand and last year to Malta in the rankings put together by the website PrivateFly.com.

But could it soon be back on top of the league in 2017. These images suggest it is hard to beat.

Une publication partagée par J O H N (@john__vh) le 26 Sept. 2016 à 13h58 PDT

Une publication partagée par Stephane (@stephane.dp) le 9 Mars 2017 à 9h35 PST

Une publication partagée par Eric L Boichut (@ericlboichut) le 16 Juil. 2016 à 8h42 PDT