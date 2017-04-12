French Property of the Week – A stone cottage among Provence's lavender fields

Photo: Legett Immobilier

Dream of visiting Provence's lavender fields? How about living right next door to them? Check out our Property of the Week.

Where is it?

The property is located in the beautiful village of Banon in Provence (see pic below), just outside of the Luberon natural park.

It's 75km from the nearest international airport, Marseille Provence.

Amenities are only a 10 minute walk away in Banon village centre.

How much does it cost?

€220,000 or £186,648 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the house:

The fully restored stone village house has a wood burner, private parking, guest house, private terrace and mountain views, as well as a shared outdoor pool.

Despite it's age, the house is equipped with high speed internet and double glazing and is in excellent condition.

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier says it's "part of a small housing complex (17th century Bestide and restored dovecote), surrounded by lavender fields, 10 minutes walk from Banon village."

CLICK HERE to find out more about the property or to contact the agent