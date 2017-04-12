France shuts down another mosque for 'condoning violent jihad'

The mosque, located in Torcy in the Seine-et-Marne department, was deemed by authorities to be "a threat to public order".

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the mosque had "become a place where radical ideology was advocated".

"Some of the preaching was openly hostile to France's laws and was inciting hate to other religious communities, primarily Shia Muslims and Jews."

He added that there was a risk of "a breeding ground that threatened security and public order" in France.

In the official police order for closure, Imams were said to have "legitimized armed jihad" over the past two years, "calling on members to pray for jihadists to destroy the enemies of Islam in France and around the world".

It is understood that around 500 Muslims would attend the call to prayer every Friday.