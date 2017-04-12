Advertisement

France shuts down another mosque for 'condoning violent jihad'

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
12 April 2017
10:55 CEST+02:00
mosquejihad

Share this article

France shuts down another mosque for 'condoning violent jihad'
Photo: Google Street View
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
12 April 2017
10:55 CEST+02:00
A mosque in the eastern suburbs of Paris was ordered closed on Tuesday because authorities deemed it "a threat to security".
The mosque, located in Torcy in the Seine-et-Marne department, was deemed by authorities to be "a threat to public order". 
 
Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the mosque had "become a place where radical ideology was advocated". 
 
"Some of the preaching was openly hostile to France's laws and was inciting hate to other religious communities, primarily Shia Muslims and Jews."
 
He added that there was a risk of "a breeding ground that threatened security and public order" in France. 
 
In the official police order for closure, Imams were said to have "legitimized armed jihad" over the past two years, "calling on members to pray for jihadists to destroy the enemies of Islam in France and around the world". 
 
It is understood that around 500 Muslims would attend the call to prayer every Friday. 
 
 
The mosque's closure comes after authorities shut down another mosque in France last week, this time on the south coast. 
 
It was also suspected of promoting a radical form of Islam after a police raid had uncovered leaflets considered to be containing hate speech. 
 
Since the Paris attacks in 2015 the French government has been under pressure to take a hard line against radical preachers.
 
Authorities are making use of special powers as part of an official state of emergency in place since the November 13th attacks, and have been quick to close any kind of premises making calls for violence or glorifying terrorism. 
 
Last November the government revealed it had closed four mosques in the Paris region that were suspected of promoting a violent form of Islam.

One of the mosques was the Al-Islah mosque in Villiers-sur-Marne where authorities discovered a hidden Islamic school in the summer.

It was known to intelligence services because it was frequented by 12 individuals convicted of trying to travel to Syria to wage jihad.

 

 

 

mosquejihad

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

France forces closure of radical mosque for 'promoting hate'

Hollande invokes unity at ceremony for Nice attack

Illegal Koranic 'school' found hidden in French mosque

Salah Abdeslam: the pot-smoking 'little moron' of Paris attacks

Marseille synagogue becomes mosque as Jews move out

Why the French Riviera's new mosque may never open

Man charged over car attack on French soldiers

France attacker wanted to become a 'martyr'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The most beautiful squares across France

Paris allows big dogs to take Metro (as long as they have a ticket)

The best and the worst things about being half French, half English
Advertisement

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

How France's poorest and richest towns see the election very differently

The 31 maps that paint the picture of France

Here's all the French election lingo you'll need to know
Advertisement
3,321 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight ways the French celebrate Easter (including a gigantic omelette)
  2. Le Pen will move immediately to close France's borders if elected
  3. Massive blaze destroys migrant camp in northern France
  4. OPINION: No matter who wins the election, France will never be the same again
  5. Mélenchon - the 'French Fidel Castro' - comes under attack as his stock continues to rise
Advertisement
Advertisement