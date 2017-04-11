Who are the eight million French voters ready to back Emmanuel Macron?

All photos: AFP

Current opinion polls say around eight million French voters will help young gun Emmanuel Macron get through to the crucial second round of the presidential election. But who are they?

They're of all ages

Given Macron's own age (at 39 he is the youngest candidate by ten years) he's not quite the candidate for young people that you might imagine. According to a February Ifop study , his voters are fairly evenly spread across the ages.

Some 22 percent of those who intend to vote for him are under the age of 35, but another 22 percent are in the 65 and over age category. Both the age categories in between come in at 19 percent.

"It's true that he's not as strong as Marine Le Pen among young voters but he is much stronger than her among older generations," Edouard Lecerf from the polling institute Kantar Public told The Local.

They're upper middle earners

Photo: Ifop

The former Rothschild banker is often criticised for being the candidate of France's intellectual and business elites. This seems to be at least partly true according to Ifop.

While 26 percent of those who will vote for him do have senior management and higher intellectual professions, middle income earner also represent another 26 percent of his voters.

And he has less business support than you might think, with only 18 percent of business executives among those who say they would vote for him.

French political expert Bruno Cautres from the Cevipof institute spelled it out in more simplistic terms.

"Macron's electorate are the French that are doing well," he told The Local. "They have a good education, good jobs and good opportunities and have optimistic views about the future.

"They are from the France that has not suffered because of inequalities."

Macron cannot really lay claim to being the candidate of the people, with 18 percent of low salaried employees and only nine percent of manual labourers in his voter base.

Kantar Public's Lecerf added: "Macron has strong support in the middle and upper income groups whereas Marine Le Pen is much stronger among the lower wage groups.

An OpinionWay poll also showed Macron as winning among entrepreneurs, with 32 percent support. In the second televised debate Macron said he wanted to help entrepreneurs.

They're educated

Photo: Ifop

It's clear that Macron's potential voters come from the higher-educated end of the scale. Only 17 percent of his supporters didn't receive high school (bac) qualifications whereas 29 percent continued studying for at least two years after high school according to the Ifop study.

Education among Macron and Marine Le Pen's voters mirror each other in that as level of education goes up, generally so does support for Macron, whereas the reverse is true for Le Pen.

They live in politically moderate regions

The three regions named in a February Ipsos survey as Macron strongholds are Brittany (27.5 percent support), Pays de la Loire in western France (25 percent support) and the Paris region Île-de-France (24.5 percent).

These areas are that are traditionally politically moderate regions.

However it's harder to map Macron's voter bases, unlike Marine Le Pen who has clear strongholds in the former industrial north of the country and the south, where her National Front party was formed from settlers returning home from Algeria.

(Some of them) are Socialist Party converts

Macron bills himself as a centrist candidate, neither of "the left nor the right."

But he has fairly strong support from the left; 45 percent of those who align themselves with the socialist party said they could vote for Macron, according to the Ipsos study.

As the French election has two stages ending with a runoff between only two candidates, the final result largely relies on swaying voters from other political parties.