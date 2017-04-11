11 of the best novels about life in rural France

We asked some writers to name the best novels about life in rural France. Here's what they came up with. (And no, there are no books about Paris here.)

The Ghost Riders of Ordebec

"Fred Vargas is my favourite novelist," says author and comedian Ian Moore.

"Her multi-award winning crime novels, in particular the Commissaire Adamsberg series of which this is the seventh, are so atmospheric you can almost taste them.

"Adamsberg is based in Paris but quite often the unusual, often haunting cases take him elsewhere, this one to Normandy.

"The descriptions of the characters and how the local history and geography, the small town/rural claustrophobia, plays a part in the development of those characters and the narrative itself is a feast to read. "

A la Mod: My So-Called Tranquil Family Life in Rural France - here on Amazon. Moore has also written about life in rural France - check out his first book -

The Debt to Pleasure

Another recommendation from Ian Moore, this time for a book by John Lanchester.

"Food is the essence of France, a reason and method of celebration but also of superiority and snobbishness," Moore says.

"Seen through the eyes of John Lanchester’s brilliant, sinister creation, Englishman Tarquin Winot, this is a mysterious, wonderful ‘road trip’ through France and ‘modern life’ itself. It’s beautifully written and the wicked Tarquin is one the great modern ‘anti-heroes’.

"And, it has recipes!"