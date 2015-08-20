8 top tips to blend in on a French beach

Advertisement

1. Be sun-smart

French beaches are normally at their emptiest around midday. Why? Because that’s when the sun’s rays are at their strongest – and most dangerous.

Midday also happens to be the all-important hour leading up to the biggest meal of the day. But if you do venture on a beach around noon, don’t forget to slap on the sunscreen. After all, how many tomato-coloured French beach belles have you seen lately?

2. Don’t drink on the beach

Downing cans of lager on the beach is a sure way to stick out as a foreigner - and attract disapproving glances from your French fellow beachgoers.

Feel like a drink? Any self-respecting Frenchman will go to a beach bar. It’s far more chic. Tip: stick to the rosé, or a decent Sancerre.

3. Don’t get out the picnic hamper

There’s a time and a place for everything. In France, people generally eat around tables or go out for lunch. Even committed beach bunnies happily take two hour off bronzing for a delicious nosh-up with wine.

4. Be considerate of those around you

If you want to avoid getting weird looks, consider keeping your music to a lower volume. You'll also want to play beach sports with a safe distance from other beachgoers. Accidentally hitting someone in the head with a frisbee might get some French swear words thrown at you.

5. Come already changed

There’s nothing more awkward than a flustered beachgoer trying to master the two-towel trick while changing into a swimsuit. Most people in France, you’ll find, arrive with their bathing suit already on underneath their clothes. Forgot to change? The trick is to do it as effortlessly as possible.

If you do show some flesh, rest assured that no one on the beach will bat an eyelid.

6. Men: show those curves

Men: it’s time to get out those budgie-smugglers (speedos).

While men in the US and UK mostly opt for baggy swimming shorts, a surprising number of French guys (both young and old) turn up at the beach in skimpy Speedos. The reason for this, apart from the aerodynamic effects of lycra, is that they’re often obliged to wear skin-tight bathing costumes in public swimming pools. Apparently, they help keep the water cleaner.

7. Expect to see some topless people

Foreigners are often shocked when they see French women sunbathing topless on the beach – in full view of family, friends and strangers. We’re not saying you have to join in – but do try to be open-minded.

Having said that, not every stretch of sand amounts to an invitation to strip. If in doubt, it’s a good idea to check out the rules at public beaches or follow the example of your fellow beachgoers. Just be sure to put a top back on when you get off the beach - and this applies to men as well.

8. Flaunt it - whether you’ve got it or not

OK, so perhaps this wouldn’t apply so much at places like St Tropez’s Club 55 or the Monte Carlo Beach Club. But, on the whole, you’ll notice that French people aren’t too fussed about revealing less-than-perfect bodies on the beach, where you’ll find young and old in all shapes and sizes.