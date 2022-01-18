From arguing to dunking: The French habits that foreigners just don’t get

1. Drinking tea out of a bowl

There is nothing better than drinking tea or coffee – no milk, maybe sugar – from a bowl. Not only it is a bigger container making the beverage cool down quicker, but there is something great about grabbing a bowl with both hands and plunging your face into it, (although not to the point where you might drown) – to the absolute bemusement of anyone around you who isn’t French.

2. Then dip a tartine into the tea or coffee in the bowl

The tartine is an institution: a large piece of toasted baguette topped with butter and lumps of homemade apricot jam has to be my favourite.

When dipped into the tea or coffee, the butter and jam melt and the bread softens – making it easier to eat without making it soggy. The residue of jam falls to the bottom of the coffee, which is why there’s no need to have put sugar in the drink. Those English friends who looked on bewildered are looking at me in disgust.

3. Eating the end of the baguette before getting home

The end of the baguette is called the croûton. Tearing off the crispy crust of the croûton, when the bread is still warm from the oven, as soon as you walk out of the boulangerie is one of those little pleasures in French life. It just doesn’t work with a bag of Hovis sliced brown bread.