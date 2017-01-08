Advertisement

Four Portuguese tourists killed in France coach crash

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
8 January 2017
10:26 CET+01:00
crash

Share this article

Four Portuguese tourists killed in France coach crash
File photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
8 January 2017
10:26 CET+01:00
Four Portuguese tourists were killed and some 20 others injured Sunday when their bus crashed off a highway in central France known locally as the "road of death", authorities said, revising an earlier toll.
The 40-seat bus was on its way to Switzerland when tragedy struck, the local Creusot-Info website said.
 
Authorities had earlier reported five deaths, but rescue workers were able to resuscitate one of the passengers, local authorities said.
 
Before dawn, the bus crashed off the Central Europe Atlantic Road in the Saone-et-Loire region, that sees several accidents a year, many of them deadly.
 
It appears the driver may have lost control of the vehicle because of ice on the road.
 
As a cold wave hits much of Europe, a weather alert has been issued for central and eastern France.
 
In March last year, 12 Portuguese passengers died when their minibus collided with a lorry on the same motorway.
crash

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Paris department stores finally open on Sundays
  2. Brit thrill seeker 'died trying to climb on roof of Paris Metro'
  3. Ten golden rules for visiting France's Languedoc region
  4. France issues more weather warnings as temperatures plummet
  5. Fire on Paris-Brussels line halts rail services
Advertisement
Advertisement