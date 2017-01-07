Advertisement

Metz chief likens flare punishment to Bataclan outrage

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
7 January 2017
11:23 CET+01:00
metzbataclanflaresserin

Share this article

Metz chief likens flare punishment to Bataclan outrage
A flare hits the pitch in the match between Metz and Lyon on December 3. Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
7 January 2017
11:23 CET+01:00
The president of France's Metz football team has compared a two-point reduction for flare-throwing to blaming the Bataclan management for 2015's deadly terror attack.
"I'd almost go as far as saying it's as if, 15 months ago, the law had condemned the Bataclan," Bernard Serin complained in controversial comments, linking the punishment of his side to the November 13, 2015, shootings in a terrorist attack that left 90 dead in the French capital.
   
The French league ordered Metz to replay their Ligue 1 match against Lyon which was abandoned on December 3 after firecrackers thrown by their fans injured visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. Metz led 1-0 at the time.
   
Portugal international Lopes was subsequently taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with "acoustic trauma".
   
Metz were docked three points with one point suspended and the match will be replayed behind closed doors, Sebastien Deneux, president of the disciplinary commission of the country's professional football, said Thursday.    
 
Saying Metz were "victims," Serin blasted the punishment as "unjust, incomprehensible and above all dangerous as it gives supporters yet more power to influence the result of matches."
   
He said the club had identified the two men believed responsible for throwing the firecrackers and would see them brought to justice. The points reduction leaves the northeasterners in the drop zone.
metzbataclanflaresserin

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: The French tart with a charm
  2. Brit thrill seeker 'died trying to climb on roof of Paris Metro'
  3. Here comes the cold: Eastern France tipped to reach -15C
  4. Ten golden rules for visiting France's Languedoc region
  5. France issues more weather warnings as temperatures plummet
Advertisement
Advertisement