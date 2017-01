IN PICS: Winter bites in France

All photos: AFP

France is in the middle of a cold snap - and here's what the country looks like.

It's freezing across much of France right now. Read all about it here , but if you'd prefer to see it all in pictures, then just keep scrolling.

A car drives past frost covering the trees and fields in Belmont, eastern France.

A Highland Cattle cow in Andlau, eastern France. A Highland Cattle cow in Andlau, eastern France.

A road sign in eastern France.

The fountains in Paris are freezing over.

A skier in eastern France.

A brave (or crazy) man swims in the frozen water of the Trocadero fountain in Paris. A brave (or crazy) man swims in the frozen water of the Trocadero fountain in Paris.

A house is seen through a window covered in Godewaersvede, northeastern France.

The snow has well and truly come to eastern France.