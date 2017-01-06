IN PICS: Winter bites in France

It's freezing across much of France right now. Read all about it here, but if you'd prefer to see it all in pictures, then just keep scrolling.
A car drives past frost covering the trees and fields in Belmont, eastern France.
A Highland Cattle cow in Andlau, eastern France.
A road sign in eastern France.
The fountains in Paris are freezing over.
A skier in eastern France.
A brave (or crazy) man swims in the frozen water of the Trocadero fountain in Paris.
A house is seen through a window covered in Godewaersvede, northeastern France.
The snow has well and truly come to eastern France.