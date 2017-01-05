Police catch Sarkozy cycling on wrong side of the road

Nicolas Sarkozy is an avid cyclist. File photo: AFP

Police intervened after finding former French president Nicolas Sarkozy riding on the wrong side of the road in Saint Tropez.

Some say the divide between left and right is getting all the more blurred in French politics, but especially so for Nicolas Sarkozy, apparently.

Yes, police stopped the former president as he was cycling down the left hand side of the road on the streets of Saint Tropez in the south west of France.

In France, like much of the rest of the world, cyclists and motorists should be on the right hand side.

"I don't know how he got there," the policeman who pulled him over told the Nice Matin newspaper.

Sarkozy surpris en sens interdit par un policer sur le port de Saint-Tropez https://t.co/l0sKRZIS7C pic.twitter.com/LFkqrAD1zA — Nice-Matin (@Nice_Matin) January 4, 2017

"I asked him politely if he would get off the bike and continue on foot. He said 'No problems' and continued on his way."

The police officer added that he gave no special treatment to the former president, saying that anyone doing the same thing would have escaped with a warning.

Sarkozy's comeback in the race for France's presidency came to a halt in November after he lost the first round of the right wing primary to Francois Fillon.

He was the president of France from 2007 to 2012.