Photo: Pixabay

The sex habits of Parisians have been laid bare in a new survey.

The typical Parisian has had 19 sexual partners, a far cry more than than the national average of 11.

That's just one of the noteworthy findings from a new survey carried out by respected pollsters Ifop, on behalf of dating site CAM4.

And the findings mostly appear to confirm any stereotypes of the City of Light being the City of Love... or at least the city of casual loving.

Indeed, some 66 percent Parisian men say they've had a one night stand, compared to 50 percent of women.

In fact, 44 percent of Parisian men say they've even slept with someone whose name they didn't know. Only 14 percent of women in the capital said the same thing, according to the survey.

And the Parisians don't mind sharing, apparently.

Some 29 percent in Paris said they've been part of a threesome, compared to just 16 percent outside the capital.

Around 22 percent said they've taken part in an orgy - that is, more than three people sharing a sexual experience. Only 8 percent in the rest of France could say the same thing.

The survey, titled Paris, City of Light, City of Debauchery, added that Paris was a "haven for sexual minorities”.

According to the survey, some 13 percent of the city's inhabitants consider themselves gay, compared to 7 percent across the rest of France.

Indeed, a full 27 percent of Parisian men consider themselves bisexual, compared to just 17 percent of the rest of France.